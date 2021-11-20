New Orleans Pelicans player DiDi Louzada suspended for 25 games after testing positive for two substances

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled with injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and have not played at full strength since the start of the 2021-22 NBA campaign. Unfortunately, they will lose another player for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans will have to carry on without one of their guards, Didi Louzada.

"NBA has suspended New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada for 25 games without pay for violating the NBA/NBPA's anti-drug program. Louzada tested positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: NBA has suspended Pelicans forward DiDi Louzada for 25 games without pay for violating the NBA/NBPA’s Anti-Drug program. Louzada tested positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone. ESPN Sources: NBA has suspended Pelicans forward DiDi Louzada for 25 games without pay for violating the NBA/NBPA’s Anti-Drug program. Louzada tested positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone.

In a statement to ESPN, Louzada explained that it was not an intentional act as he had no idea the contents of the substances he ingested were banned by the NBA.

"When I was in Brazil during the offseason, I consulted a nutritionist who recommended I take some vitamins and supplements. Because she has a history of working with professional athletes, I would never have imagined that any of those substances would be banned or could be contaminated. Once I learned of the positive test, I immediately cooperated completely with the league and union to help all of us understand what exactly occurred.

"I would never knowingly take anything that violates NBA rules. I accept my responsibility in this situation. I deeply regret that this happened and I apologize to my team, my teammates, and Pelicans fans for this mistake," Louzada said.

Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA Pelicans forward DiDi Louzada has been suspended for 25 games without pay after testing positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone.



David Griffin released the following statement: Pelicans forward DiDi Louzada has been suspended for 25 games without pay after testing positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone.David Griffin released the following statement: https://t.co/4l5lWDBE9M

A statement has also been released by the New Orleans Pelicans management, acknowledging the unfortunate incident and stating their displeasure with the occurrence. Regardless, they have pledged to support the young man on what will serve as a lesson.

What do we know about the New Orleans Pelicans youngster?

Louzada was selected in the 2019 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks with the 5th pick in the second round, but shortly after, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 22-year-old played for the Sydney Kings in the Australian National Basketball League before signing with the Pelicans in 2021.

As a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, Louzada has only featured in five games, three of which were during the 2020-21 season. So far this season, he has yet to get on the score sheet and is averaging 3.5 minutes per game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although Louzada is not one of the players the team depends on for results every other night, it hurts to have one less player cheering for the starters, and who is also ready to get into the action when called upon. He will re-join the team on December 19, 2021.

Edited by Prem Deshpande