New Orleans Pelicans prediction: Which players can be the dark horses on this team for the 2021-22 NBA season?

The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to run a better campaign in the 2021-22 NBA season, having finished the previous season placed 4th of 5 in the Southwest Division and 11th in the NBA Western Conference. Of the 72 games in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Pelicans suffered 41 defeats and were able to muster only 31 wins.

The preseason was riddled with yet another devastating outing as they managed a win in 4 games. While the preseason is not a measure of what to expect in the regular season, it builds momentum going into the season.

The Pelicans will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener fixture at the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 21st and will hope to shake off the preseason losses.

New Orleans Pelicans' surprise packages for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season

Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III #25 of the poses for a portrait during the 2021 NBA rookie photo shoot on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Trey Murphy III was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies as the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The former Virginia Cavaliers small forward was later traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and signed on August 10. He was signed to a 4-year deal worth over $14 million, which will see him play for the franchise till 2025.

Murphy III was on full display during the preseason, featuring in all four games. He led the team in points, registering a total of 70 points with an average of 17.5 points per game. He registered a double-double in Game 3 against the Chicago Bulls, putting up 17 points and 10 rebounds, and led the team in rebounds.

Murphy III could be a dark horse in the coming season, and he is definitely one to look out for.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker #6 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket past Jaden McDaniels #3 while Jordan McLaughlin #6 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Target Center on October 4, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Pelicans 117-114.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was selected as the No. 17th overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 NBA draft. About a month after being drafted, his draft rights were traded to the Atlanta Hawks and thereafter to the New Orleans Pelicans.

In his debut season, he registered 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, and 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

He registered a career-high 37 points on Jan. 13 against the LA Clippers. He led the team in points in their first preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, recording 22 points in 21 minutes of game time. Alexander-Walker netted 7-of-13 from the field, with a field goal accuracy of 53.9%.

If given some playing time in the regular season, the 6-feet 6-inches shooting guard should exceed our imaginations.

