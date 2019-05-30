×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Orleans Pelicans: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
5   //    30 May 2019, 16:14 IST

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis

The New Orleans Pelicans started the 2018-19 NBA season as one of the teams to watch out for. They were superb in the 2018 playoffs sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers and eventually losing to the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors.

But the 2018-19 season didn't start particularly great for them. They lacked consistency in the beginning. Then during the trade deadline, Anthony Davis' trade saga dominated the proceedings.

But there were also some positives from the season for the New Orleans Pelicans. Anthony Davis is still with them. David Griffin is adamant that he can convince Davis to re-sign with the Pelicans. The Pelicans hit a jackpot during the NBA draft lottery getting the rights to the number 1 pick and can now sign a transcendental talent like Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans also have other good players in Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle. They also performed at a very high level during the 2018-19 season.

Let's have a look at the top three individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season:

#3 Julius Randle's 45 points against the Portland Trail Blazers

Julius Randle was terrific for the Pelicans
Julius Randle was terrific for the Pelicans

Randle had a great career year with the Pelicans. He averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists on a 53% shooting from the field. 

In a regular season matchup against the Blazers, Julius Randle displayed his full potential. He stuffed up the stat sheet going for 45 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists on an unbelievable 20-34 shooting from the field. He also played a total of 42 minutes for his team.

The Pelicans ended up losing the match by a score of 122-110 but the destruction that Randle could cause was on full display. Randle has a player option to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans for one more year or he can reject and enter Free Agency.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis Julius Randle NBA Players
Advertisement
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season: NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that could leave the Pelicans ahead of the deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Time Starting 5 of the New Orleans Pelicans
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, May 22nd: Tobias Harris attracting interest from around the NBA, Pelicans determined to keep Anthony Davis and more 
RELATED STORY
New Orleans Pelicans: 3 Players That Disappointed This Season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us