New Orleans Pelicans: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis

The New Orleans Pelicans started the 2018-19 NBA season as one of the teams to watch out for. They were superb in the 2018 playoffs sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers and eventually losing to the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors.

But the 2018-19 season didn't start particularly great for them. They lacked consistency in the beginning. Then during the trade deadline, Anthony Davis' trade saga dominated the proceedings.

But there were also some positives from the season for the New Orleans Pelicans. Anthony Davis is still with them. David Griffin is adamant that he can convince Davis to re-sign with the Pelicans. The Pelicans hit a jackpot during the NBA draft lottery getting the rights to the number 1 pick and can now sign a transcendental talent like Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans also have other good players in Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle. They also performed at a very high level during the 2018-19 season.

Let's have a look at the top three individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season:

#3 Julius Randle's 45 points against the Portland Trail Blazers

Julius Randle was terrific for the Pelicans

Randle had a great career year with the Pelicans. He averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists on a 53% shooting from the field.

In a regular season matchup against the Blazers, Julius Randle displayed his full potential. He stuffed up the stat sheet going for 45 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists on an unbelievable 20-34 shooting from the field. He also played a total of 42 minutes for his team.

The Pelicans ended up losing the match by a score of 122-110 but the destruction that Randle could cause was on full display. Randle has a player option to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans for one more year or he can reject and enter Free Agency.

