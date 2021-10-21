New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will lock horns with the Chicago Bulls in their second game of the 2021-22 NBA season at the United Center on Friday. The Pelicans are coming off a 20-point loss against the Philadelphia 76ers (97-117), while the Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons 94-88 in a low-scoring affair.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, October 22; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 23; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans had a tough away fixture to open their season against Eastern Conference heavyweights, the Philadelphia 76ers. They were also without their star player Zion Williamson, who was sidelined due to a foot injury.

The Pelicans were very much in the game in the first half, with both sides tied at 53-53 heading into half-time. The second half was where the game slipped away from Willie Green's men, as the Sixers won it 64-44 to win the clash.

The New Orleans Pelicans shot just 38% from the field in the second half. They seemed a little less aggressive during that stretch, getting to the foul line just thrice. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the best performer for the Pels. He scored 23 points, shooting 56.3% from the field and making four three-point field goals.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram (#14) of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball.

Brandon Ingram will have to shoulder more responsibility as a team leader in the absence of his frontcourt partner Zion Williamson, who is likely to be out for a while. Ingram had a decent 25-point outing against the Sixers. He shot 46% from the field, and also had six assists and seven rebounds on the night.

However, the 2020 Most Improved Player of the Year award winner needs to contribute heavily. A 30 or 40-point game from him would set the tone for the New Orleans Pelicans against a strong Chicago Bulls side. Ingram has the license to take charge in Willamson's absence in offense, making him a key player for the game.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker; G - Devonte' Graham; F - Josh Hart; F - Brandon Ingram; C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls had a sluggish start to their game against the Detroit Pistons. They were down six points in the first quarter, but crawled their way back after a solid performance from star player Zach LaVine in the third quarter.

The Bulls had 17 turnovers overall. They also struggled with their shooting from beyond the arc, making just 7-of-23 shots all night. LaVine scored 34 points and also had seven rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan played a solid cameo, scoring 17 points.

The Chicago Bulls put in maximum effort in defense, an area they struggled in last season. They will be eager to get off to a better start when they host the New Orleans Pelicans next.

Key Player - Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball during Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls game

Lonzo Ball will be playing his first game against his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pels have a new coach, so there are changes to the way they used to play when Ball was with the franchise. Nevertheless, he still knows the players well, especially the likes of Brandon Ingram and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who could play key roles for the visitors on Friday.

Ball will be orchestrating the Bulls' offense. He could help them gain an advantage due to his experience of playing alongside his former teammates. These factors make him a key player for the Chicago Bulls in this game.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball; G - Zach LaVine; F - DeMar DeRozan; F - Patrick Williams; C - Nikola Vucevic.

Pelicans vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls will be the favorites heading into this contest. They have a better squad on paper compared to the Pelicans. It is also a home fixture for the Bulls, which gives them an advantage in terms of winning this game.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Bulls?

Live coverage of the match between the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls will be available locally on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports New Orleans. Fans can also watch the game online via NBA League Pass.

