New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will once again lock horns with the Dallas Mavericks in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the American Airlines Center on Friday. The Mavs emerged victorious in their previous encounter on Wednesday, courtesy of brilliant performances from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Brandon Ingram was the only positive in the game for the Pelicans, as he scored 29 points on 64.7% shooting from the field. The youngster will need to put up a performance similar to that when he takes the floor in Dallas.

As far as the Mavs are concerned, they will come into the game hoping to register another win over the Pelicans. The team currently holds an 11-9 record and sits in fourth position in the West. A win in this game would be a good morale booster for them ahead of their fixtures against the Grizzlies and the Nets.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans have reported Zion Williamson, Didi Louzada and Daulton Hommes to be out for this game. To add to those worries, the team has also listed starter Josh Hart as questionable for the game due to left knee soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Foot Injury Didi Louzada Out League Suspension Daulton Hommes Out Stress Fracture Josh Hart Questionable Left Knee Soreness

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Mavs have reported Willie Cauley-Stein to be out for the game due to personal reasons. Kristpas Porzingis and Frank Ntilinka have also been listed as questionable for the game due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Willie Cauley - Stein Out Personal Reasons Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Left Knee Contusion Frank Ntilinka Questionable Right Calf Strain

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz

The Pels will go with the same starting lineup they have adopted in the last few games. Devonte' Graham and Garrett Temple will start on the backcourt. Hebert Jones and Brandon Ingram will feature on the frontcourt, while Jonas Valanciunas takes the position as center for the Pelicans.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks made a few changes to their lineup in their win against the Pelicans on Wednesday. The adjustments paid off as they played some great basketball that night. Coach Jason Kidd is likely to stick with the working formula by putting out the same lineup for this match as well.

Luka Doncic and Tim Harraway Jr. will start on the backcourt for the Mavericks. With Kristaps Porzingis listed as questionable for the game, the Mavs may give Reggie Bullock the go-ahead in the lineup alongside Dorian Finney Smith. Dwight Powell has been the starting center for the Mavericks this season and will keep his position there for the game against the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham, Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple, Small Forward - Herbert Jones, Power Forward - Brandon Ingram, Center - Jonas Valancounas

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic, Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr., Small Forward - Dorian Finney - Smith, Power Forward - Reggie Bullock, Center - Dwight Powell

