New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off on Friday night
Juan Paolo David
ANALYST
Modified Dec 03, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to face the Dallas Mavericks for the third time this season on Friday. The Mavericks are up 2-0 in the season series after blowing out the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center last Wednesday. As part of their home-and-home series, their third matchup of the season takes place at American Airlines Arena.

The Mavericks and Pelicans' first meeting took place last November 8th in Dallas. Luka Doncic had a big game with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciuas each had 22 points for New Orleans, but they still lost 108-92.

Final score vs. Dallas. Rematch on the road Friday ✈️ https://t.co/Xuszq1zFVv

Their second matchup of the season was on Wednesday in New Orleans. It was the same result as the Mavericks had another big win over the Pelicans, 139-107. Doncic had a double-double of 28 points and 14 assists for Dallas, while Brandon Ingram's 29 points was not enough to get the win.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have four players on their injury report for their game against the Dallas Mavericks. One player is listed is questionable, while the remaining three are all listed as out.

Josh Hart continues to be questionable as he nurses a sore left knee that has caused him to miss Wednesday's game. Daulton Hommes has a stress fracture in his right fibula, while Didi Louzada is suspended by the NBA for violating the anti-drug program.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson is still recovering from right foot fracture surgery. He was supposed to be cleared for full contact practice, but he's experiencing pain in his surgically-repaired foot. This means the Pelicans are going to delay his eventual return.

PlayerStatusReason
Josh HartQuestionableLeft Knee Soreness
Daulton HommesOutRight Fibular Stress Fracture
Didi LouzadaOutLeague Suspension
Zion WilliamsonOutRight Foot Fracture

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have three players on their injury list for Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. Only one player is listed as out, while two are listed as questionable.

Willie Cauley-Stein is set to miss his third straight game due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Frank Ntilikina and Kristaps Porzingis are both questionable because of a right calf strain and a left knee contusion, respectively.

Ntilikina has been dealing with the injury since November 22nd, while Porzingis could be given a rest. He injured his ankle two games ago against the Cleveland Cavaliers before injuring his knee last Wednesday.

PlayerStatusReason
Willie Cauley-SteinOutPersonal Reasons
Frank NtilikinaQuestionableRight Calf Strain
Kristaps PorzingisQuestionableLeft Knee Contusion

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to use the same starting lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Brandon Ingram will be the starting small forward, alongside Herb jones at power forward and Jonas Valanciunas at center.

Devonte' Graham will continue to start at point guard, while Garrett Temple will be the shooting guard. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been better as a sixth man than a starter in the past few games. The remaining rotation players for the Pelicans are Trey Murphy III, Kira Lewis Jr. and Tomas Satoransky.

Dallas Mavericks

If the Dallas Mavericks are going to rest Kristaps Porzingis against the New Orleans Pelicans, Dorian Finney-Smith will slide into the power forward position. Tim Hardaway Jr. will start at small forward, with Dwight Powell completing the Mavericks' frontcourt.

Luka Doncic is still the Mavericks' superstar point guard, while Reggie Bullock is the starting shooting guard. Jalen Brunson is a legitimate sixth man candidate, and Sterling Brown is expected to get additional minutes if Porzingis sits down. Other members of Dallas' rotation include Trey Burke and Maxi Kleber.

Highest field goal percentage in franchise history. Back in the win column.@Chime | #MFFL https://t.co/ZBlzsUjoFW

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham | Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Herb Jones | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Dwight Powell

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
