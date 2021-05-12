New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off for the final time in the 2020-21 NBA season when they lock horns at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

The Mavericks, who are fifth in the standings, are clear of the play-in tournament places. However, a blow-out loss against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing snapped their winning streak as they seek a return to winning ways against the Pelicans.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have lost their best player of the season, Zion Williamson, to injury. Nevertheless, they managed to get a tough win against the Charlotte Hornets but are coming off a loss against the Grizzlies.

With just three games left in the season, all against tougher teams, the Pelicans' chances of sneaking into the play-in tournament might have gone up in smoke.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

The rest of their injury report wouldn't have mattered if their star player wasn't out indefinitely.

Zion Williamson was averaging 60% from the field on 17+ shots a game and was practically carrying the team on his young shoulders. However, he fractured his left ring finger and is not expected to return anytime soon.

To exacerbate matters, the Pelicans' second-best scorer, Brandon Ingram, is listed as doubtful for this game due to a left ankle sprain. Big man Steven Adams is listed as questionable because of a right first MTP (toe) strain. Meanwhile, Josh Hart is out, as he is recovering from a right thumb injury. He is no longer wearing a splint after he underwent surgery but has no timeline yet for his return.

Steven Adams (Right First MTP Sprain) is questionable and Brandon Ingram (Left Ankle Sprain) is doubtful for Wednesday's game at Dallas



Injury Report: https://t.co/i9Tk1TTSgt#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/rTMC7CCUcM — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 11, 2021

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

The Dallas Mavericks are playing this game on the tail end of a back-to-back. Kristaps Porzingis continues to be out as he is healing from right knee soreness. He didn't play in the Mavericks' last game, but reports suggest he could make his return against the Pelicans.

Maxi Kleber is back in the lineup but came off the bench in the last game. Meanwhile, Tyrell Terry remains out due to personal reasons.

JJ Redick leaving the Mavericks' last game after just two minutes on the court should be disconcerting for the team. Reddick's heel injury is still bothering him, and he is ruled out for this game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

No JJ Redick revenge game tomorrow. Redick will not play vs. Pelicans after aggravating his persistently sore right heel, per Rick Carlisle. "Beyond that, we'll have to see how he responds to treatment." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 12, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

If Brandon Ingram joins Zion Williamson on the sidelines, the New Orleans Pelicans could use the lineup they deployed in their last game.

Naji Marshall will likely start as the small forward in place of Ingram, and James Johnson is expected to reprise his power forward role in Williamson's absence. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball is expected to return as the point guard, where he could be joined in the backcourt by Eric Bledsoe.

With Steven Adams out, Willie Hernangomez has been playing center while Adams rehabs.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will likely use their strongest starting lineup if Kristaps Porzingis is available to lace up.

Luka Doncic should be the starting point guard as usual, and Josh Richardson will likely be the two-guard. Dorian Finney-Smith has been starting as the power forward, while Maxi Kleber is on the bench, with Tim Hardaway Jr. subbing in as the small forward.

If Kleber is upgraded to the starting lineup, Hardaway Jr. could return to the bench and Finney-Smith may reprise his small forward role. Porzingis is expected to play center if he returns, but if he doesn't, Willie Cauley-Stein will continue filling in for him.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Naji Marshall | Power Forward - James Johnson | Center - Willie Hernangomez.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Kristaps Porzingis.