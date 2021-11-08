New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at the American Airlines Center on Friday.

The Pelicans are 1-9 for the season and are on a six-game losing streak. The Golden State Warriors handed them a 126-85 loss in their previous outing. Jonas Valanciunas' 20-point, 15-rebound effort went in vain for the shorthanded New Orleans team, who once again played without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks improved their season record to 6-3 after their 107-104 win over the Boston Celtics in their previous outing. Luka Doncic shone for the team with 33 points, which included the game-winning shot. Dallas enters this contest on the back of two straight wins.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out Zion Williamson (foot) and Daulton Hommes (right fibular stress facture) for this game. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram (hip) and Herbert Jones (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Brandon Ingram Questionable Hip contusion Herbert Jones Questionable Ankle sprain Zion Williamson Out Foot fracture Daulton Hommes Out Fibula stress fracture

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Maxi Kleber (oblique) is the only player listed on the Dallas Mavericks' injury report.

Player Name Status Reason Maxi Kleber Out Oblique; strain

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans could make some changes to their starting lineup from their last game.

If Brandon Ingram is cleared to play, he will likely replace Garrett Temple on the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Devonte' Graham, Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas are all expected to retain their places.

Herbert Jones (if available), Naji Marshall, Tomas Satoransky and Kira Lewis Jr. are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are unlikely to make any changes to their starting lineup for this game. Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. will likely start as guards, while Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell will complete the rest of the lineup.

Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Frank Ntilikina are expected to play the most minutes off the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Shooting Guard - Devonte' Graham | Small Forward - Josh Hart | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell

