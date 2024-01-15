New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for January 15 | 2023-24 NBA season 

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks game is one of the 11 matches that the NBA has scheduled for Monday, January 15. This is the fourth time both teams will be encountering each other in the 2023-24 season, with Pelicans winning two of the three games.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in one of their healthiest seasons and they own a 24-16 record entering this next game. This team is 5th in the NBA Western Conference standings and has won three of their last four matches.

On the other side, the Dallas Mavericks have lost two of their last three games. They have a 23-17 record and are seventh in the NBA Western Conference standings right behind the Sacramento Kings.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

There are a bunch of injuries to watch in the Pelicans and Mavericks matchup as both teams have a handful list of injuries.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for January 15

The Pelicans have three of their starters as probable to play against the Mavericks. Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram each missed the recent game against the Mavericks and they will be game-time decisions for the team's doctors. Trey Murphy is also doubtful while Matt Ryan is expected to be back by mid-February.

In their last game, Naji Marshall, Jordan Hawkins and Dyson Daniels got to start for the Pelicans joining Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas. Even with the depleted roster, the team was still able to pick up a win over the Mavs.

Player Status Injury Zion Williamson Probable Rest Trey Murphy III Probable Knee CJ McCollum Probable Ankle Brandon Ingram Probable Achilles Matt Ryan Mid-February Elbow

Dallas Mavericks injury report for January 15

Tim Hardaway Jr. replaced Luka Doncic in the starting lineup with Luka Doncic out in the last game. Starting at center was Dwight Powell as the team waited for rookie Dereck Lively II to recover from his ankle injury. The ankle of Doncic still needs to heal and the Mavs would be careful to field him against the Pelicans.

Kyrie Irving, Jeff Green and Derek Jones Jr. rounded up the team's starting five in their last game.

Player Status Injury Derrick Jones Jr. Doubtful Calf Luka Doncic Doubtful Ankle Dereck Lively II Out - Indefinitely Ankle Dante Exum Out - Indefinitely Heel

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks matchup may have some stars missing but still promises great basketball action. The game takes place at the American Airlines Arena located in Dallas, Texas beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who want to catch the game, Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports New Orleans has the television broadcast rights. Both feeds are made available through online live streaming at NBA League Pass via subscription. Radio broadcast is also available on SiriusXM, 97.1 FM, 99.1 FM and WRNO 99.5 FM.

