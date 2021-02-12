New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - February 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Friday.

After the Chicago Bulls snapped their winning streak at four games on Wednesday, the Pelicans are looking to bounce back immediately from a tough 129-116 loss.

The New Orleans Pelicans gave up 25 threes to the Bulls, 17 of which were given to the backcourt duo of Coby White (8) and Zach LaVine (9), who scored a season-high 46 points.

The Pelicans were led by Zion Williamson, who registered 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the floor. All-Star forward Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball chipped in with 21 points apiece.

Zion 🤝𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎 points



Fastest to 1,000 points among active players:



1. Williamson/ B. Griffin – 44 games

2. L. James – 49 games

3. L. Doncic – 50 games@Zionwilliamson x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BByjH0MQYr — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 6, 2021

Awaiting them will be the Dallas Mavericks, who took down the Atlanta Hawks 118-117 behind a seventh triple-double performance by Luka Doncic this season. Doncic tallied 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry the Mavs to victory. Jalen Brunson added 21 points while Tim Hardaway scored 16 points to support the All-Star guard.

Having won three of their previous four games, the Mavs are brimming with confidence. They will be hoping that their latest win will give them the momentum to challenge one of the top offensive teams in the league.

Luka Doncic (28 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) posted his 32nd career triple-double tonight, passing John Havlicek for 13th all-time. pic.twitter.com/hyimBH8cEs — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 11, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Update

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans did not report any player injuries to the league at this time.

Dallas Mavericks

Like the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks did not report any player injuries to the league.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Without any players on their injury report, the New Orleans Pelicans’ rotation will remain the same, including their starting lineup.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy will juggle the rotation based on matchups and whoever is playing well during the game.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle will be fielding his regular rotation players unless there are matchup concerns during the game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks dunks over Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors during a game at Amalie Arena on January 18, 2021 (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

New Orleans Pelicans:

G Lonzo Ball G Eric Bledsoe F Brandon Ingram F Zion Williamson C Steven Adams

Dallas Mavericks:

G Luka Doncic G Josh Richardson F Dorian Finney-Smith F Maxi Kleber C Kristaps Porzingis

