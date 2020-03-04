New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 4th March 2020

Kristaps Porzingis is slowly finding form for the Dallas Mavericks

Match details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Wednesday, 4th March 2020, 9:30 PM ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last game result

New Orleans Pelicans (26-35): 134-139 loss to Minnesota Timberwolves (3rd March, Tuesday)

Dallas Mavericks (37-25): 107-109 loss to Chicago Bulls (2nd March, Monday)

New Orleans Pelicans preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a shaky season so far. They are currently 12th in the Western Conference with a 26-35 record and are four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies who hold the final spot for the playoffs. They have lost three of their last four games and will be hoping to snap that run against the Dallas Mavericks. The inclusion of Zion Williamson has boosted the team but their defensive woes continue to haunt them. The youth seem to be the driving force behind the Pelicans and will be hopeful of reaching the postseason.

Key player – Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is shooting over 40% from range

Having played only 16 games this season, Zion Williamson is still in contention for Rookie of the Year. The forward is averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting nearly 58% from the field and over 41% from beyond the arc. The rookie doesn’t seem to have struggled in transitioning from college basketball to the NBA. After much anticipation, Zion has delivered so far for the Pelicans and will be hoping to lead the team to a playoff appearance this year.

Pelicans predicted lineup:

Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks preview

The Dallas Mavericks come into this game on the back of a stunning loss against the Chicago Bulls. They have won three of their last five games and are currently seventh in the Western Conference with a 37-25 record and are five games behind the third seed Denver Nuggets. The Mavericks have banked on the brilliance of Luka Doncic all season long with Kristaps Porzingis slowly finding form. Rick Carlisle and co. have one of the best offenses in the league while their defense seems to be improving of late.

Key player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic played for Team LeBron in the All-Star Game

One of the contenders for the MVP, Luka Doncic is having an unreal season so far for the Mavericks. He is averaging 28.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists while shooting over 46% from the field. He has dropped a joint-highest 13 triple-doubles this campaign and is almost averaging one for the season. Leading the way for Dallas, the guard has stepped up after winning the Rookie of the Year last season and continues to improve every week despite his defense still being a liability.

Mavericks predicted lineup:

Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis,

Pelicans vs Mavericks match prediction

Pelicans play better on the road than at home this season and have struggled defensively and will go up against one of the best offenses in the league. The Mavericks also play better on the road, however, Doncic is due for a big game so expect the Mavericks to come out on top.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Mavericks

The game will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN. You can also see local coverage of the game on FOX Sports New Orleans and FOX Sports Southwest. You can live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.