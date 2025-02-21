New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks will meet for the fourth and final time this season at American Airlines Center on Friday. In their last three games, the Mavericks came out on top with two wins, including a 137-136 win in their last meeting.

Both teams have varying forms in the West with the Dallas Mavericks currently in eighth position and pushing for the playoffs while the New Orleans Pelicans are at the bottom of the table with only 13 wins to their name. The latter also has been struggling of late winning only one of their last ten fixtures.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks were on a two-game win streak before the All-Star break defeating the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors at home. However, February has been a mixed bag for the Texan outfit who won four and lost four games so far. With the exit of Luka Doncic still fresh on the minds of the fans and players the Mavericks will need to pick up the pace if they are to qualify for the playoffs directly.

Now entering the second half of the season both teams will be hoping to keep the win on their record as the Pelicans travel to Texas to face the Mavericks. With both rosters rested and ready for action fans should expect a great game, especially given how their last meeting yielded a close encounter at Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report for Feb 21

The Pelicans currently have four players on the injury list for their fixture against the Dallas Mavericks. Dejounte Murray (ACL), and Herbert Jones (Shoulder) are both out for the season while guard Brandon Boston and center Yves Missi are both expected to sit out with an ankle and knee injury respectively.

Mavericks Injury Report for Feb 21

The Dallas Mavericks on the other hand have a growing injury list with seven stars currently out due to various ailments. Caleb Martin (hip), P.J. Washington (ankle), Klay Thompson (foot) and Dwight Powell (hip) were all new additions to the list for the game against the Pelicans. Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (MCL Sprain) and Derrick Lively II (right ankle) are all expected to be out for a few weeks.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Pelicans predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The New Orleans Pelicans should have a starting five consisting of Jose Alvardo at Point Guard, CJ McCollum at Shooting Guard, Trey Murphy III as the Small Forward, Zion Williamson as the Power Forward and Kelly Olynyk at Center.

Positions Starters 2nd 3rd PG Jose Alvardo Bruce Brown SG CJ McCollum Jordan Hawkins SF Trey Murphy III Bruce Brown Jamal Cain PF Zion Williamson Karlo Matkovic C Kelly Olynyk Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Mavericks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Dallas Mavericks have a huge injury crisis but should have a starting five consisting of Kyrie Irving as the Point Guard, Max Christie as the Shooting Guard, Naji Marshall as the Small Forward, Kessler Edwards as the Power Forward and Olivier Maxence-Prosper as the Center.

Positions Starters 2nd 3rd PG Kyrie Irving Spencer Dinwiddie Brandon Williams SG Max Christie Dante Exum Jaden Hardy SF Naji Marshall PF Kessler Edwards C Olivier Maxence-Prosper Moses Brown Kylor Kelley

Where and how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks is scheduled for tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can catch the game live on the KFAA and Gulf Coast Sports networks while viewers online can live stream the fixture on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

