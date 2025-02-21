New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 21, 2025

Two teams that made major trades this season will face off in Friday night’s New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks game. This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Dallas having won two of the first three.

Here’s a preview of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks game, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Pelicans (+180) vs Mavericks (-217)

Spread: Pelicans +5.5 (-115) vs Mavericks -5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans o238.5 (-110) vs Mavericks u238.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks preview

Two Western Conference teams in very different situations will collide on Friday. The Pelicans recently snapped a 10-game losing streak and are adjusting after trading Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors while also parting ways with Javonte Green and Daniel Theis. Despite those moves, New Orleans still boasts a strong roster.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have been making headlines following the Luka Doncic trade and a wave of injuries affecting their frontcourt. Despite these challenges, Dallas has managed to stay competitive, winning two straight and four of their last five against tough opponents, including the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups

The Pelicans have ruled out four players for the matchup, including Brandon Boston (left ankle sprain/non-COVID illness), Keion Brooks Jr. (G League two-way), Herb Jones (right shoulder torn rotator cuff) and guard Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture). Yves Missi (right knee hyperextension) is listed as questionable and newly acquired forward Kelly Olynyk will be available to make his debut.

The Mavericks are dealing with several injuries, as Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Derek Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and forward Caleb Martin have all been ruled out. Additionally, P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain) is questionable, while Dwight Powell (right hip strain) is considered doubtful.

Pelicans

G - Jose Alvarado | G - CJ McCollum | F - Zion Williamson | F - Trey Murphy III | C - Yves Missi

Mavericks

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Dante Exum | F - Max Christie | F - Olivier-Maxence Prosper | C - Kessler Edwards

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Trey Murphy III to score the first basket (+800 on FanDuel) – Given Dallas’ lack of centers, the Pelicans have a strong chance of winning the opening tip, making this a solid bet.

Player points props – Not yet available at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

We’re predicting an upset.

While the Pelicans have a worse record, they are in a better position health-wise compared to the injury-depleted Mavericks. If CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III are all available, expect New Orleans to snap Dallas’ two-game winning streak and secure their second consecutive victory.

