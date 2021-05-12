New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - May 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Dallas Mavericks for the final time this season at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. The two teams have split their season series so far, with the home team winning each time.

Without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the past three games, the New Orleans Pelicans have been surprisingly competitive, losing only two of those contests by a combined seven points. Their efforts may be a little too late, especially with Williamson likely out for the season.

The Pelicans have three regular-season games remaining and are 2.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for 10th place in the West and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The Dallas Mavericks’ four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday by the Memphis Grizzlies, who beat them handily, 133-104. The lopsided loss was a surprise, given how well the Mavs have been playing since April 21.

The embarrassing defeat brought them down to sixth place and into a 40-29 tie with the Portland Trail Blazers, who are now at No. 5.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have had an up-and-down season. With the injury bug biting their best players at the most inopportune of times, their hopes for a playoff appearance have slowly dwindled away.

Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe are trying to keep the Pelicans afloat, and the team has responded well to the challenge of playing without their two best players.

Throughout the season, opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, over the last three games, the Pelicans have limited them to just 111.3.

If they have any hopes of winning against a red-hot Dallas Mavericks team on Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans’ defense has to be as stingy as it has been recently.

Key Player - Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball has not played well since Ingram and Williamson went down with injuries.

Over the New Orleans Pelicans’ last three outings, Ball has averaged 14.0 points on 38.5 percent shooting from the field with 6.0 rebounds and just 4.0 assists in almost 33 minutes of action a night.

The second overall pick of the 2017 draft has had an inconsistent past 14 games. After scoring 33 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 1st, he followed it up with a 7-point clunker against the Golden State Warriors.

Had Ball stepped up to the plate, the New Orleans Pelicans would have a three-game winning streak heading into the Dallas Mavericks game.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Naji Marshall l Power Forward - James Johnson l Center - Willy Hernangomez

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have three games left on their schedule. The fifth seed isn’t a guarantee yet because the Portland Trail Blazers are just a half-game away. With two of their last three games to be played at home, including the New Orleans Pelicans matchup, the Mavs have their playoff fate in their hands.

Wednesday’s meeting should easily go the Dallas Mavericks way if they can take advantage of the lack of firepower on the New Orleans Pelicans team.

Tim Hardaway Jr. will once again take on more of the scoring burden from Luka Doncic until Kristaps Porzingis returns from an injury.

Hardaway has responded with some of his best games of the season. He led the charge for the Mavs last Tuesday, with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

The lopsided defeat by the Dallas Mavericks at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies is mostly on Luka Doncic. He shot a horrendous 4-of-16 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range. The 22-year old finished with just 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

This was one of Luka Doncic's worst duds of the season. Will finish with a season-low-tying 12 points on 4-16 FG with as many turnovers (5) as assists. Plus-minus (-23) is worst since Feb. 4. Only encouraging number from his box score line: 26 minutes. Mavs play Pelicans tomorrow — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 12, 2021

For the Dallas Mavericks to end the season on a high note, Doncic will have to get back into the groove again. He was already shooting below his usual standards in the last six games prior to the Grizzlies match. He was making 46.4 percent of his field goals compared to 48.3 for the season.

Against the New Orleans Pelicans, Doncic will be matched up against Lonzo Ball as the two big guards try to outplay one another.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Center - Willie Caulie-Stein

Pelicans vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans have the advantage of being rested against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Personnel-wise, the Pelicans are seriously overmatched even if Porzingis remains out.

Though scrappy, the New Orleans Pelicans are likely going to fall to the Dallas Mavericks, who have won 10 of their last 13 games.

