New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 3, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. The Nuggets have won back-to-back games entering Monday's Western Conference clash.

This will mark the third meeting of the season between New Orleans and Denver, splitting their first two games. The Pelicans took the first matchup of the season series, beating the Nuggets 101-94 on Nov. 15. Denver bounced back in the second matchup with a 132-129 victory.

Both New Orleans and Denver will be without key pieces on Monday, but the Nuggets enter the matchup as a heavy favorite. Here's our prediction for this Western Conference showdown with betting tips:

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

This contest will be available for streaming on NBA League Pass, scheduled for tip-off at 9 p.m. EST at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+500) vs. Nuggets (-800)

Odds: Pelicans +11.5 (Even) vs. Nuggets -11.5 (-120)

Total: O 239.5 (-105), U 239.5 (-115)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

Injuries have affected both teams, but with a healthy Nikola Jokic, it's difficult to bet against Denver. The Nuggets have a 30-19 record and are fourth in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans have been one of the worst teams in the NBA, with 12-37 record. A lowly New Orleans squad is 14th in the Western Conference standings, tied with the Portland Trail Blazers at 27 games behind first place.

New Orleans is in the midst of a five-game losing streak, coming off a narrow 118-116 loss versus the Boston Celtics on Friday night despite a heroic 40-point effort from Trey Murphy III.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups

Pelicans

PG: Jose Alvarado, SG: CJ McCollum, SF: Trey Murphy III, PF: Zion Williamson, C: Yves Missi

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray, SG: Christian Braun, SF: Michael Porter Jr., PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Nikola Jokic Over 12 Rebounds (-285)

Tip 2: Christian Braun Over 2 Assists (-190)

Tip 3: Jamal Murray Over 2.5 3-Pointers (+120)

New Orleans vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction

This pick doesn't require much strain. The Nuggets are one of the Western Conference's best teams and have rebounded well after a three-game skid. Denver has won back-to-back versus the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers to get back to winning ways.

Before their mini-losing streak, the Nuggets were one of the hottest teams in the NBA, going 8-1 over a nine-game stretch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 23. Considering that, we comfortably pick Denver for this one.

