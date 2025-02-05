For the fourth and final time this season, the New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets matchup will happen. The Pelicans won the first meeting back on Nov. 15 with Nikola Jokic sitting that game out. The Nuggets bounced back in the next two on Dec. 22 and Feb. 3.

New Orleans has the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 12-38. They have been ravaged by injuries and inconsistencies throughout the season and are heading back to the lottery. Zion Williamson might be healthy, but Dejounte Murray has already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are holding a Top 4 spot in the West standings at 31-19. They are inching closer to the suddenly-struggling Houston Rockets and have won three in a row, including seven of their last 10.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets Game Details and Odds

The Pelicans-Nuggets game is scheduled to take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado at 9:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on Gulf Coast Sports in New Orleans and Altitude Sports in Denver.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+390) vs. Nuggets (-522)

Spread: Pelicans +10.5 (-110) vs. Nuggets -10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans o238.5 (-112) vs. Nuggets u238.5 (-108)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Denver Nuggets have beaten the New Orleans Pelicans six times in their last 10 matchups.

The Pelicans are 5-31 when they are listed as underdogs this season.

The Nuggets have a record of 25-12 if they are the favorites to win the game.

New Orleans is 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven games.

Denver is 1-5 against the spread in their past six contests.

The total has gone OVER five times in Denver's last six home games.

The total has gone UNDER four times in New Orleans past 12 games.

Player Props

Zion Williamson has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Zion to go UNDER (-125) against the Denver Nuggets.

Trey Murphy III is favored to go OVER (-120) 23.5 points via DraftKings. Expect Murphy to score at least 24 points.

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 27.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on "The Joker" to go OVER (-115) against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jamal Murray is favored to go OVER (-125) 20.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Murray to score 21 points or more.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are the overwhelming favorites to beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. The Nuggets are just too good, but expect the Pelicans to put up a fight just like on Monday led by Trey Murphy III.

The prediction is a win for the Nuggets, with the Pelicans covering the spread and the total is expected to go OVER 238.5 points.

