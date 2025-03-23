New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Sunday. New Orleans is 14th in the West with a 19-52 record, while Detroit is sixth in the East with a 39-32 record.

The two teams have played each other 48 times in the regular season, with the Pels holding a 30-18 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played as recently as Monday, when Detroit won 127-81 behind Cade Cunningham’s 24 points and eight assists. Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 30 points.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, March 23, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and GCSEN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+400) vs. Pistons (-550)

Spread: Pelicans (+11) vs. Pistons (-11)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o230.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Pelicans are out of playoff contention as they are 15.0 games behind the 10th-placed Phoenix Suns with only 11 games left on their schedule. They have won just two of the past 10 games and are coming off of a 134-93 hammering against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

None of the New Orleans players had a great game and was led by CJ McCollum’s 15 points. Bruce Brown Jr. had 14 points, while Kelly Olynyk chipped in with 10 points.

The Pistons bounced back in style this year and are almost guaranteed of a playoff spot. They are battling it out with the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks for the fourth spot in the standings, which would guarantee home court advantage for the first round at least.

Detroit is coming off of a surprising 123-117 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Despite Cade Cunningham’s best efforts with 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists, the rest of the starters failed to contribute, combining for just 31 points.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons betting props

CJ McCollum’s points total is set at 19.5. He has crossed that mark just once in the past five games and seems unlikely to do so against Detroit as well. Bet on the under.

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 26.5. After a tough loss to Dallas, Cade will be looking for redemption and should have a big game on Sunday. Bet on the over.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers expect the Pistons to get an easy win at home. With New Orleans’ Zion Williamson questionable with a back injury, things don’t look too promising for the Pelicans. Detroit should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 230.5 points.

