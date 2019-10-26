New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th October 2019

The best backcourt in the league?

Match details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets

Date and time: Saturday, October 26th, 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Last game result

New Orleans Pelicans (0-2): 116-125 loss against the Dallas Mavericks (25th October, Friday)

Houston Rockets (0-1): 111-117 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks (24th October, Thursday)

Match overview

Both the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans spent the off-season making roster changes. The Rockets’ big off-season move was acquiring former league MVP and triple-double maestro Russell Westbrook in exchange for Chris Paul. With the relationship between Paul and Harden damaged after the playoffs, the hope is Westbrook can keep Harden happy and the Rockets in championship contention.

The Pelicans, after sending their star player Anthony Davis to the Lakers for a collection of Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Lonzo Ball included, also were able to use the 1st overall draft pick on Duke sensation Zion Williamson. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Williamson underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and will miss up to 2 months of action.

Key players

Lonzo Ball

New Orleans Pelicans - Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball was highly touted when drafted in the summer of 2017. However, his sophomore year was a disappointment. With Rajon Rondo added to the Lakers roster along with LeBron James, 2018/19 was supposed to be a playoff year. The expectations went unfulfilled, Ball saw less floor time than in his rookie season, suffered injuries, and was left with the realization his shooting stroke needed to change.

In a road game to start this season against the Toronto Raptors, Ball scored 8 points with 5 assists in 25 minutes. He only scored 15 points in Pelicans' first home game against the Mavericks and only made 3 of his 12 3-point attempts. He will need to take the outside shot and make it consistently but his speed, passing, quick hands and the Pelicans roster rebuild should give him the breathing room to develop.

Houston Rockets - Russell Westbrook

Westbrook is a perennial All-Star, MVP candidate, and a triple-double stats machine. Still, his skill set is one that does not mesh with the 3-point happy Houston Rockets. Also, James Harden is a ball-dominant scorer who is also an MVP candidate just like Westbrook.

In the Rockets’ season opener, Westbrook was 3/7 from behind the arc and scored 24 points, recorded 16 rebounds and made 7 assists. Harden was relatively quiet with just 19 points. How these two All-Stars complement each other on the court in terms of production will signal Houston’s chances of a deep playoff run in 2020.

Predicted starting lineups

New Orleans Pelicans - Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Derrick Favors, J.J. Redick, Lonzo Ball

Houston Rockets - Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Clint Capela, Danuel House, P.J. Tucker

Pelicans vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Rockets won 31 of 41 games at home last season en route finishing 4th in the Western Conference. The Pelicans only won 14 times on the road. There are many questions about the Pelicans to be answered as players such as Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart have talent but are not yet consistent. J.J. Redick signed in the off-season and gives them a great 3-point shooting threat and Derrick Favors is a solid steady forward at both ends of the floor.

The Rockets are loaded with credible shooters and can run up the score in a hurry on any opponent. In their season-opening loss to the Bucks, they hoisted up 48 three-point shots. Further, with no Zion Williamson wearing out Clint Capela at the defensive end of the floor, Capela and Tyson Chandler should be able to control the defensive glass and alter a few shots making the Rockets aggressive on the perimeter against the Pelicans.

The Houston Rockets should claim this game easily just based on experience and consistency alone.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Rockets?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on TV at Fox Sports New Orleans and AT&T Sportsnet. You can stream the game live with the NBA League Pass.