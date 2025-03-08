New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 8, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans will hope avoid a sweep on Saturday against the Houston Rockets this season. Zion Williamson and Co. are 0-3 against the Rockets this season. The Pelicans have to overcome the absence of multiple key players to break through against the Rockets.

Meanwhile, Houston looks to start a six-game home stand with a victory and secure the season series against their visitors. Fred VanVleet is out again, but Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks are available.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Toyota Center in Houston will host the final Pelicans-Rockets showdown this season. Fans can stream the action live via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+270) vs. Rockets (-340)

Odds: Pelicans (+8.5) vs. Rockets (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o229.5 -110) vs. Rockets (u229.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets preview

The New Orleans Pelicans held a 59-56 lead at halftime on Thursday against the Houston Rockets. Lethargic plays on both ends helped the Rockets surge to a 33-15 third quarter to take control of the game. The Pelicans can’t afford another listless stretch in their final showdown with the Rockets.

The Pelicans are injury-hampered, but they have proven that they can compete when they execute with precision and focus. They have to play with energy and hustle, battle for rebounds and limit their turnovers to have a chance of pulling off an upset.

The Rockets’ sloppy plays nearly cost them the game. Had the Pelicans been more efficient in punishing their errors, the outcome might have been different. Houston’s 19 turnovers kept New Orleans in the game.

Ime Udoka’s team is healthier than New Orleans and playing at home. Still, they can’t be complacent and hope the Pelicans will roll over. The Rockets could sweep the season series if they play with a sense of urgency.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups

Pelicans

PG: CJ McCollum | SF: Trey Murphy III | PF: Kelly Olynyk | PF: Zion Williamson | C: Yves Missi

Rockets

SG: Jalen Green | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Tari Eason | PF: Amen Thompson | C: Alperen Sengun

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets betting tips

The Rockets showed that they can slow down Zion Williamson, who is averaging 27.0 points per game in March. Against Houston, Zanos bled for his points. He went 5-for-15 and needed to hit 10 free throws to get his tally. Against the same defense, he might not top his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 25.7 PPG in March. In the win against the Pelicans on Thursday, he casually dropped 22 points behind 11-for-14 shooting. Sengun seemingly scored at will against the rookie Yves Missi.

Houston’s All-Star center could have another big night and ease past his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets prediction

The injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans have not beaten the Houston Rockets in three games. They are unlikely to break that streak in Houston in the final showdown between the two teams.

After the first-half scare Ime Udoka’s team got on Thursday, the Rockets should be ready to sweep the series with a win that beats the -8.5 spread.

