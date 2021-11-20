New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers following a big win against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. It was only the Pelicans’ third in this season and should be a morale and confidence-boosting win.

Coach Willie Green’s team showed resilience and fight that they have been missing this season. After being down big in the first half, they battled back to get their best win of the season. Jonas Valanciunas continued his under-the-radar yet spectacular performance in leading the New Orleans Pelicans to the win. He’ll be relied upon once more as they journey east against the Indiana Pacers.

After a three-game road losing slump, the Indiana Pacers will be looking to the comforts of their home crowd for a win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Rick Carlisle’s team fought back from a 25-point deficit in the third quarter to make the game interesting. It was just enough as they went 0-2 in two closely-fought games against the Charlotte Hornets.

Carlisle benched his starting unit due to a “lack of energy and fight.” Only Malcolm Brogdon finished with a double-digit scoring mark. The lack of energy was surprising as the Hornets had an electrifying win against them in both teams’ season-opening game. They would have to bring the fight and compete or they could be mired in a slump for a long time.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Starting point guard Devonte’ Graham was held out of the New Orleans Pelicans’ last game against the Clippers because of left foot soreness. He could be questionable before tip-off.

Zion Williamson still has no definite timeline for a return following surgery on his right foot. Daulton Hommes will still be sidelined as he rehabilitates from a stress fracture.

Player: Status: Reason: Devonte' Graham Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Foot; Soreness Zion Williamson Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Fracture Daulton Hommes Out Injury/Illness - Right Fibular; Fracture

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Chris Duarte, who was listed as questionable before the game against the Charlotte Hornets, was eventually cleared to play. That leaves T.J. Warren as the only name on the Indiana Pacers’ injury report.

Player: Status: Reason: T.J. Warren Out Injury/Illness - Left Foot; Stress Fracture

New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers:

Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valanciunas has had quietly impressive season for the New Orleans Pelicans [Photo: The Bird Writes]

Tomas Satoransky started in place of Devonte’ Graham and slid over to the small forward role. He’ll likely start there again if Graham continues to sit out. The rest of the roster will have the usual names for their respective positions.

Jonas Valanciunas will carry on as the center alongside Brandon Ingram as the small-ball power forward. The New Orleans Pelicans will feature Josh Hart and Neil Alexander-Walker in the backcourt.

Indiana Pacers

What the Indiana Pacers’ starting five will look like will be anybody’s guess after their disastrous performance against the Charlotte Hornets. If Rick Carlisle sticks to the same unit, he will have Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis on the frontcourt.

Tony East @TEastNBA Asked Rick Carlisle if there was a specific moment that led to him benching the starters in the third quarter tonight: Asked Rick Carlisle if there was a specific moment that led to him benching the starters in the third quarter tonight: https://t.co/MmAwv8xvsY

Malcolm Brogdon resumes playmaking duties and will be flanked by shooters Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers

Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Neil Walker-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Hart | Small Forward - Tomas Satoransky | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Indiana Pacers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Chris Duarte | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner

Edited by Parimal