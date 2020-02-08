New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th February 2020

Boston Celtics v New Orleans Pelicans

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Friday, 8 February 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Last Game Results

New Orleans Pelicans (21-31): 125-119 win over the Chicago Bulls (6 February)

Indiana Pacers (31-21): 106-1115 loss to the Toronto Raptors (6 February)

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Boston Celtics v New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans ended their two-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls in the last game.

The team was led by Zion Williamson, who scored 21 points on the night, alongside Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick, who contributed 15 and 18 points respectively. Also, Lonzo Ball moved the ball well, ending up with ten assists on the night.

The Pelicans currently sit at 11th place in the West and will be willing to make a final run for the playoff spot.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans

There is no doubt that Zion's return has fired up the Pelicans as a team. They look a better squad and have an urgency every time they step on the court.

Zion is averaging 19.8 points, grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game and shooting at a rate of nearly 57% from the field. Although he has not played many games yet, he'll inevitably have a massive impact on this match.

Pelicans' predicted lineup

Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball. Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors, Brandon Ingram

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers v Phoenix Suns

The Indiana Pacers enter this game having suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Toronto Raptors.

In the last game at home, Domantas Sabonis led the team with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Five of his teammates supported him well by contributing double-digit scores. However, instead of a team effort on the night, they fell short in front of the high-flying Raptors side.

The Pacers have dropped to 31-21 for the season after losing their last four games. The team needs to grab a victory tonight to end this slump.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers v Phoenix Suns

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and shooting 54% from the field every game.

He will be a key player tonight not only on the offensive end but also controlling Zion Williamson on the defensive end.

Pacers' Predicted Lineup

Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis

Pelicans vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Pacers have an exceptional record at home (18-7), whereas the Pelicans have won just 11 games and lost 15 on the road. However, the Pelicans have a completely different scenario tonight, coming off a victory and facing an opponent that has lost its last four games.

I will give this one to the Pelicans with a Zion Williamson show on the cards.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Pacers?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports- Indiana. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.