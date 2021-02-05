New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - February 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an out-of-conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans head over to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday to take on the Indiana Pacers.

In a thrilling first meeting between the two sides this season, Malcolm Brogdon sunk a one-handed floater in overtime for a 118-116 win for the Indiana Pacers.

The New Orleans Pelicans will aim to do better this time around, and endeavor to split the season series with a win on Friday night.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, February 5th, 2021, 7:00 PM ET (Saturday 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The 8-12 New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to put together wins this season and find themselves at the bottom end of the Western Conference standings. However, they are coming off one of their best outings of the season, where they bested the high-flying Phoenix Suns.

Two All-Star hopefuls led the charge for the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson raked in 28 points in 32 minutes from the floor, while Brandon Ingram sizzled with a 23-point performance while also adding six assists and four rebounds.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has come out strong in his second year in the league and has been on a tear this campaign. He has scored 71 cumulative points in his last three outings and could be the key player against the Indiana Pacers.

In 19 games this season, Williamson is averaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists on an impressive 59.4% accuracy from the field.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G Lonzo Ball, G Eric Bledsoe, F Brandon Ingram, F Zion Williamson, C Steven Adams.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Despite losing steam in recent games, the Indiana Pacers are looking primed for a playoffs berth and a deep postseason run.

Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon have been in terrific form, supporting the Indiana Pacers star center Domantas Sabonis at both ends of the floor. The trio will need to be on song to bolster the Indiana Pacers' hopes of beating the New Orleans Pelicans.

In their last outing, the Indiana Pacers fell to the mighty Bucks 110-130. Nate Bjorkgren's men will be eager to get back to winning ways by taking advantage of a struggling New Orleans Pelicans.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis has been the difference for the Indiana Pacers this season, as he continues to put up career numbers.

In their loss against the Bucks, Sabonis exploded for a 33-point performance while adding 12 boards and six assists on the night. His recent form suggests he could be a key player against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In 22 games this season, he is averaging 21.6 points, 12 rebounds and 5.7 assists on a superb 55.9% shooting from the floor and a respectable 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Jeremy Lamb, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner.

Pelicans vs Pacers Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans will roll into this matchup with confidence after beating a top contender, the Phoenix Suns.

However, the Indiana Pacers have lost three of their last four games and will look to turn the tide by beating the New Orleans Pelicans at home. They are the favorites for this game.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Pacers?

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports New Orleans. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.