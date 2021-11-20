New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will square up against the Indiana Pacers for an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. Both teams will look to take a win in this game to improve on their slow starts to the season.

After a run of disappointing results, the New Orleans Pelicans secured an impressive victory over the LA Clippers on Friday. Jonas Valanciunas secured a double double to lead the franchise to a 94-81 win on the night. They will hope to continue performing in the same vein when they take the floor against the Pacers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pacers come into the game after a defeat against the in-form Charlotte Hornets. Their bench had an extraordinary night, as Jeremy Lamb and Torrey Craig scored 23 and 14 points respectively to help the team out.

However, Charlotte proved to be extremely strong on the night, as they hung on to a narrow 121-118 win. The Pacers will hope to keep the disappointment of this defeat aside and get back to winning ways with an incredible performance against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 20; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 21; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have not started their season well. Despite their victory against the Clippers, the Pels only have a 3-14 record to sit 14th in the West. They will need to keep finding ways to win if they wish to make a push for the playoffs.

Their game against the Pacers is going to be an interesting one. The Pelicans will hope to continue their winning ways, and put in a great fight to get another win this season.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat

Jonas Valanciunas' 26-point performance was one of the main reasons the Pelicans secured a win against the Clippers. He is currently averaging 19.4 PPG and 12.9 RPG on 51.2% shooting from the field and 55.3 % shooting from the three-point range.

The big man will hope to continue his good work and put up another big performance against the Pacers to lead the franchise to their fourth win of the season.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Tomas Satoransky; G - Nickeil Alexander - Walker; F - Josh Hart; F - Brandon Ingram; C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers are winless in three games. They currently hold a 6-11 record and sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

The team has had many injury woes, but have strived to provide tough competition to the other teams this season. Meeting the Pelicans at home is an ideal situation for the Pacers, as the Pels are a struggling team. That should make things a bit easier for the Pacers to return to winning ways.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis (#11) of the Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets

Domantas Sabonis has been one of the best players in the Indiana Pacers team. He has been big for the franchise this season as well. The big man is averaging 17.6 PPG and 11.2 RPG on 50% shooting from the field.

Although the past few games have not been great for him and the team, the Lithuanian is a quality player and will only bounce back stronger from such setbacks. He will hope to guide his team back to winning ways by putting up a big performance against the Pelicans.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon; G - Caris LeVert; F - Chris Duarte; F - Domantas Sabonis; C - Myles Turner.

Pelicans vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Indian Pacers have not been in a great run of form recently. They are winless in three games, and will head into this game on Saturday with hopes of getting back to winning ways.

Considering how both the teams have played this season, it looks like the Indiana Pacers will be the likely winners in this game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Pacers game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Pelicans vs Pacers game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Indiana.

