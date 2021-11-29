New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Staples Center on Monday. The two teams will face each other for the second time this season; their first meeting saw a 20-point comeback victory by the Pelicans.

The LA Clippers led by 20 points the second quarter, and were seemingly on course for a blowout win against the bottom-table New Orleans Pelicans. However, not only did Brandon Ingram and co rally back to erase the deficit, but they also held the Clippers to just 26 points in the entire second half. The Clippers went cold from the field, racking up turnovers galore in a nightmarish second half.

Now Tyronn Lue's men have a chance to redeem themselves and tie their season series with the New Orleans Pelicans at one game apiece. The two teams will face each other two more times this season - on January 14th and April 4th, 2022.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team practices and activities, but his return timeline is still unclear. Coach Willie Green gave an update about his star forward's status, saying,

"Doctors are encouraged by what they see...He is progressing to do on-the-court work, 5-on-0, 1-on-0. He’s still not (cleared for) 5-on-5 competitively yet, but he’s progressing pretty well right now....He’s cutting, doing explosive work, running, so he’s getting closer and closer."

"But it’s one of those injuries where we want to be really diligent, especially with the foot. We want to be careful with when we put him back on the floor at full go."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (fractured foot) has been cleared for full basketball activities, team says. Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (fractured foot) has been cleared for full basketball activities, team says.

Moreover, Daulton Hommes is out due to a tubular stress fracture, and Didi Louzada is still in the midst of a suspension. Louzada visited his hometown in Brazil, and unknowingly took nutritional supplements that were in direct violation of the NBA's anti-drug policy.

He was suspended for 25 days, a week ago. He clarified that he consumed the drugs by mistake, and has fully co-operated with the league, saying:

"I would never knowingly take anything that violates NBA rules. I accept my responsibility in this situation. I deeply regret that this happened, and I apologize to my team, my teammates and Pelicans fans for this mistake."

Player Name: Status: Reason: Didi Louzada Out Suspended Daulton Hommes Out Fibular Stress Fracture Zion Williamson Out Foot Fracture - Recovery

LA Clippers Injury Report

Nicolas Batum is expected to miss games due to the league's health and safety protocols. He hasn't played in the team's last four games, and is expected to miss more until further notice.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston continue to be out due to their respective injury recoveries. Both players have undergone surgeries, and their return timelines are currently unclear.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jason Preston Out Foot Injury Kawhi Leonard Out Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Nicolas Batum Out Health and Safety Protocols Keon Johnson Out G-League - On Assignment Brandon Boston Out G-League - On Assignment

Moreover, Keon Johnson and Brandon Boston have both been sent to the NBA G-League on assignment.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans will likely use the same lineup from their last game. Devonte' Graham and Brandon Ingram should run the backcourt with Graham at point.

Herbert Jones has taken the role of the power forward until Zion Williamson return,s while Josh Hart will likely play small forward. Lastly, Jonas Valanaciunas should retain his center role. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naji Marshall, Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky and Willie Hernangomez will likely form the second unit.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers could deploy their usual lineup against the Pelicans tonight. Paul George is now the small forward until Kawhi Leonard returns, and then he will shift back to the shooting guard spot.

Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe should run the backcourt with Jackson at point. Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac will likely form the frontcourt, with Zubac at center and Morris at 4. Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Serge Ibaka could get the most minutes off the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Brandon Ingram | F - Josh Hart | F - Herbert Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Eric Bledsoe | F - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac.

