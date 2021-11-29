New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Staples Center on Monday. The two teams are facing each other for the second time this season; their first meeting saw a comeback victory by the Pelicans.

The Clippers held a 20-point lead in the second quarter, looking on course for a routine blowout win against the bottom-table Pelicans. However, not only did Brandon Ingram and co rallied to erase the deficit, but they also held the Clippers to just 26 points in the second half.

Now Tyronn Lue and his men have a chance to redeem themselves and tie their season series with the New Orleans Pelicans at one game apiece.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, November 23rd, 2021; 10:30 PM ET (Wednesday, November 24th; 9 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans against the Utah Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans are near the bottom of the table in every category, and have struggled to rack up wins. They are 5-17 through their opening 22 games of the season, and their slim playoff aspirations may already be over.

Zion Williamson has been cleared for full team practice and on-court activities, but his return timeline is still unclear. He hasn't played a single game for the Pelicans this season.

The Pelicans defeated the Utah Jazz on Friday, thanks to a game-winning three-pointer by Devonte' Graham. But in the Pelicans' last game on Sunday, the Jazz redeemed themselves to win 127-105.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram with the New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valanciunas has been excellent for the New Orleans Pelicans, but Brandon Ingram needs to be the best version of himself if the team wants to win games.

He is averaging 21.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 41/36/86 shooting splits. He hasn't been performing at his best lately, so the Pelicans will need the best out of him to salvage their stuttering campaign.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Brandon Ingram | F - Josh Hart | F - Herbert Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers members on the bench against the Golden State Warriors

The LA Clippers are excellent defensively, but have been abysmal in offense. They are second in the league in defensive rating, but their subpar offense has led to many losses.

Even against the league-best Golden State Warriors in their last game, the Clippers held their opponents to less than 40% shooting in the first half. However, their 24 turnovers and the Warriors' top-rated defense led to a 105-90 loss on the night for the Clippers.

Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, and several other players had off nights when they were expected to make buckets from beyond the arc. Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac contributed in ways they could, but the turnovers killed any momentum the LA Clippers tried to gain in the match.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George of the LA Clippers

Paul George has tried his best to carry the LA Clippers offensively. He dropped 30 points on 11-24 shooting, including three three-pointers in their last game against the Golden State Warriors.

George is having an MVP-caliber season, and is top five in several NBA MVP Power rankings. He is averaging nearly 26 points per game along with 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per outing.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Eric Bledsoe | F - Paul George | F - Amir Coffey | C - Ivica Zubac.

Pelicans vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers look like favorites to win this game because the New Orleans Pelicans are bottom-table in most categories. Moreover, the game is at the Clippers' home at the Staples Center, so they would be motivated to redeem themselves against the Pelicans.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Clippers game?

The matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the LA Clippers will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Southern California (SoCal) and Bally Sports New Orleans (NO). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Fans can tune in to the radio at AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW and ESPN 100.3FM to listen to the live commentary.

