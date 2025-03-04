New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 4, 2025

The LA Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the league with a six-game win streak that sees them as legitimate title contenders. On Tuesday, they have a chance to further cement their second seed when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at home as part of their six-game homestand.

Between LeBron James playing at an elite level, Luka Doncic finding his groove, and the rest of LA playing their roles to perfection, the Lakers are now a side that went from playoff hopefuls to contenders in a span of 10 games. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games and boast a healthy 23-7 record at home. A win against NOLA sees them inch closer to the 40-win mark.

The Pelicans have had a forgettable season, but they are seeing a surge in the number of wins, winning four of their last five. The roster looks balanced with a healthy Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum in the fold. The one area LA can look to exploit is the Pelicans' defense, while also ensuring that their efforts on that front stay the way it has over the last few games.

On paper, this might be an easy contest but the Lakers have been guilty of dropping contests against teams below .500. On the personnel front, it's also interesting to see if they rest Austin Reaves as a precautionary measure for another game. With massive contests coming up, LA will need their full-strength squad if they intend to hold on to the No. 2 seed.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers matchup tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Local coverage will be on SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline New Orleans Pelicans +8.5 o230 (-110) +267 LA Lakers -8.5 u230 (-110) -335

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Preview

It's worth noting that the Pelicans have been playing good ball of late. With Zion Williamson in top shape and dishing out solid performances, New Orleans comes into the contest shedding the pushover tag. The explosive forward is averaging 24.3 points on 56.3% shooting from the field, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 23 games.

As for the Lakers, the idea will be to continue playing Luka Doncic and LeBron James perhaps a tad sparingly considering their upcoming tough matchups against the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. The Lakers come into the contest placed 17th on scoring offense averaging 112.7 points per game and 112.9 points per 100 possessions. They are sixth in the league in field goal offense nailing 48.1% of their field goal shots. The side is 18th in 3-point offense averaging 35.5% of their 3s.

The Pelicans are 21st in scoring offense averaging 111.0 points and 108.2 points per 100 possessions. They are 24th in field goal offense averaging 45.0% from the field and 21st in downtown offense propping up 34.8% of their 3s. NOLA is still near-bottom in the league in scoring defense averaging 118.7 points per game and allowing 115.4 points per 100 possessions. LA is eighth in the NBA in scoring defense averaging 111.1 points and 110.0 points per 100 possessions.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers have listed Austin Reaves (right calf strain) and Luka Dončić (right knee contusion) as questionable. LeBron James (left ankle injury management) is probable. Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy), Jordan Goodwin (right ankle sprain), and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) are ruled out.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Gabe Vincent/Austin Reaves SF Dorian Finney-Smith PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

The Pelicans will be without Brandon Boston (left ankle sprain) and Herbert Jones (torn rotator cuff).

Position Player PG CJ McCollum SG Trey Murphy III SF Zion Williamson PF Kelly Olynyk C Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

For the Pelicans, Kelly Olynyk comes in with an o/u of -108/-118 on points. Zion Williamson is -115/-122 on points and rebounds. CJ McCollum is -114/-114 on points and assists. Austin Reaves is -106/-115 on points for the Lakers. Dorian Finney-Smith is -102/-125 on points and rebounds, while LeBron James is -118/-110 on points and dimes.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Prediction

The Lakers are favorites to win this contest, but the Pelicans aren't the team that will allow them an easy win. They have the necessary firepower to challenge LA's defense, and that's key if they intend to stun one of the most in-form teams in the league. Take the LA Lakers for the win on Tuesday and make their seventh straight.

