New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will play their last game on the road on Saturday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. New Orleans could tie the season series with a win against the playoff-bound Grizzlies.

The Pelicans are in the midst of an improbable season. They didn’t have Zion Williamson throughout the year but have stunned the NBA by qualifying for the play-in at the expense of the star-studded LA Lakers. New Orleans will look to keep themselves sharp versus the Grizzlies as the pre-playoff tournament is just around the corner.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies, who own the second-best record in the entire NBA, are already set for the postseason. They are only waiting for the play-in tournament to finish, so they can take on the team that comes out of it as the seventh seed.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins may opt to limit the minutes of his best players as they have the playoffs to look forward to.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 9th; 6:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 10th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans' immediate goal is to stay healthy ahead of the start of the play-in tournament. [Photo: The Bird Writes]

Brandon Ingram, who’s listed as questionable, could be sidelined as the Pelicans want to be fully healthy when the play-in tournament starts. Seeding matters, but getting their best players 100% healthy will be the biggest and most immediate goal.

The Pelicans will likely count on veterans CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas to try and win their last road game.

Brooke Kirchhofer @brookechesney With a Spurs loss and #Pelicans wins, New Orleans magic number is now 1. With a win over the Memphis Grizzlies or Golden State Warriors they would host the play-in game. With a Spurs loss and #Pelicans wins, New Orleans magic number is now 1. With a win over the Memphis Grizzlies or Golden State Warriors they would host the play-in game.

Head coach Willie Green will be looking to keep the rotation and execution of his team crisp and on point. But he may pull out his best players to avoid any untoward injury and compromise their playoff chances.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham | G - CJ McCollum | F - Herbert Jones | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are raring to start their postseason. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Grizzlies upgraded Ja Morant to questionable heading into the game against the Pelicans. Taylor Jenkins has announced that he may play in one of the Grizzlies' last two games.

It's uncertain, though, if he will be in action against the Pelicans. Memphis will want to be as healthy as they could possibly be before their much-awaited playoff journey starts.

Like the Pelicans, the Grizzlies could limit their key players’ minutes to preserve them for the more meaningful battles of the playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - April 9, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread New Orleans Pelicans 36-44 +180 Over 232.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Memphis Grizzlies 55-25 -220 Under 232.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110)

Even without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have a clear advantage in manpower and will be playing on their home floor. However, if both teams put a cap on their best players’ minutes, the result could get a little tricky.

Regardless, Memphis have been the better team with or without their franchise player this season.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

The total has gone UNDER in six of New Orleans' last seven games. The total has gone UNDER in six of the Pelicans’ last seven games on the road. New Orleans is 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games.

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

The Grizzlies are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine games. Memphis is 5-0 against the spread in their last five home games. Memphis are 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games played in April.

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans need Brandon Ingram more than the Grizzlies need Ja Morant. If both star players sit out, the Grizzlies could add another win to their record. The Grizzlies are on their home floor and they’ve been playing very well without Morant.

The Pelicans have lost only three of their last 10 games. Memphis holds the edge in the season series against New Orleans with a score of 2-1. Memphis are 10-4 without odds in their last 14 games when playing at home against New Orleans.

Where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies game

NBA TV will cover the game live on national TV. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Memphis and Bally Sports New Orleans.

