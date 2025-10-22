New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies tip off their regular-season campaigns with a head-to-head clash on Wednesday. As a new season begins, focus once again shifts to the Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and the Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. Both superstars have battled injuries in their young careers and enter a new season carrying high expectations.

New Orleans played four games in the preseason, two against international teams and two against NBA teams. They won both their games in Australia but suffered defeats against the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.

Williamson looked in superb physical shape and played eye-catching basketball, which he often does when healthy. The athletic forward averaged 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 steals through four contests.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies came up short in all four preseason games. Injuries took a big toll on Memphis over the last few seasons, and the franchise enters a new season with several key contributors sidelined.

Morant didn't play in a single tune-up game after sustaining a left ankle sprain in practice on Oct. 5. However, the high-flying guard is expected to lead the Grizzlies' charge on opening night and isn't on injury report.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans will be without center Kevon Looney and point guard Dejounte Murray. Looney, who signed with the franchise in the offseason, remains out with a left knee sprain, while Murray is yet to recover from his right Achilles rupture. Meanwhile, Karlo Matkovic (low back spasms) is doubtful for Wednesday's game.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Five Grizzlies players are ruled out of their opening night game. Brandon Clark (right knee surgery recovery), Zach Edey (left ankle surgery recovery), Ty Jerome (left calf strain), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery) and Vince Williams Jr. (right heel soreness) will miss the contest.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup depth chart

The Pelicans’ starting lineup will feature offseason addition Jordan Poole alongside Herbert Jones in the backcourt. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III will man the wings, while Yves Missi anchors the team at center.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jordan Poole Jordan Hawkins Trey Murphy III Zion Williamson Yves Missi Jose Alvarado Jaden Springer Saddiq Bey Micah Peavy Derik Queen Jeremiah Fears Kevon Harris





Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant's new backcourt partner is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson Jr. will start as the two forwards with Australian Jock Landale at center.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ja Morant Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jaylen Wells Jaren Jackson Jr. Jock Landale Cam Spencer Cedric Crawford Olivier-Maxence Prosper Santi Aldama PJ Hall Javon Small John Konchar GG Jackson



