New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan 24, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup is one of three NBA games scheduled on Friday. The Pelicans (12-32) are currently in 14th place in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies (29-15) are in a more comfortable spot at number three in the standings.

The Pelicans and Grizzlies have faced each other 84 times in the regular season. This is a close head-to-head matchup as the Pelicans have won 44 times while the Grizzlies have secured the victory 40 times.

Friday's game will be the third meeting this season between these teams. Memphis currently has a 2-0 record against the Pelicans in the 2024-25 campaign after winning 120-109 on Nov. 29 and once again prevailing 132-124 on Dec. 27.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies game details and odds

The Pelicans versus Grizzlies game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedEx Forum. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+475) vs Grizzlies (-650)

Spread: Pelicans (+12) vs Grizzlies (-12)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o242.5) vs Grizzlies -110 (u242.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Pelicans are enjoying their longest winning streak of the season after securing their fourth straight victory on Monday. In the Pelicans' 123-119 win over the Utah Jazz, CJ McCollum scored 45 points on 18-for-31 shooting.

Similarly, the Grizzlies are also riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak. On Wednesday, Memphis fended off the Charlotte Hornets 132-120, with Desmond Bane scoring 24 points and shooting 57.1% from deep to lead the charge.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props

CJ McCollum's point total is set at 23.5 points, a slight uptick from his season average of 22.4 points per game. McCollum's 45-point performance against the Jazz happened to be a couple of buckets away from his career high of 50.

Ja Morant's point total is set at 22.5 points, which is a shade above his season average of 21.1 points per game. Against the Hornets on Wednesday, Morant put up 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Grizzlies are favored to win this home game against the Pelicans. With New Orleans missing key offensive weapons like Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Dejounte Murray, Memphis is expected to prevail as it wields the firepower of Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

