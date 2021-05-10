New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - May 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will play on back-to-back nights when they face the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday. The Pelicans are looking to sweep the season series but are under-manned, with many of their players out with injuries.

Brandon Ingram will probably sit out the game after he missed Sunday’s 112-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Zion Williamson is sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left finger.

In contrast, the Memphis Grizzlies are relatively healthy but have been inconsistent in the past six games. They’ve only won three encounters and haven’t secured their spot in the play-in tournament yet. The Grizzlies are currently ninth in the West with a 34-33 record. With five games to go, they are masters of their own fate.

Jonas Valanciunas #17 reacts during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, May 10th, 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, May 11th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans' season would have been over by now, if not for the San Antonio Spurs' recent string of losses. But even if they make the postseason, the Pelicans will be in no shape to compete with several key players injured. There is a chance that they won't survive the play-in tournament if they qualify.

Eric Bledsoe #5 scrambles for a loose ball with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1.

Nevertheless, they’ve won four of their last six games and are unwilling to throw in the towel. Their win against the Hornets last night proved the team is still up for a fight, despite their 31-37 record. The Pelicans survived Terry Rozier’s career-high 43-point performance after playing excellent defense in the second half. Eric Bledsoe led the New Orleans Pelicans with 24 points, while Jaxson Hayes had 18 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

They have five games left this season, including a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes' interior defense was the difference-maker in Monday's matchup. His six blocks prevented several baskets by the Hornets and intimidated others from driving down the lane. This was his second straight excellent showing after he produced 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the 109-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

CLUTCH bucket by Jaxson Hayes 😤 pic.twitter.com/tBzMo9XBMs — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 10, 2021

As a backup center, Hayes will guard Jonas Valanciunas in stretches when they face the Memphis Grizzlies. His defense on the veteran big man will be crucial if the Pelicans want to escape with a win.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Naji Marshall l Power Forward - James Johnson l Center - Steven Adams

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will have a relatively easy schedule to finish the 2020-21 regular season. Aside from the New Orleans Pelicans game, they’ll face the red-hot Dallas Mavericks next. They will then play a non-playoff team, the Sacramento Kings, twice. They will also face a potential play-in tournament opponent, the Golden State Warriors.

Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 dribbles the ball on a fastbreak..

Unfortunately for the Memphis Grizzlies, they have been losing games to some of the worst teams in the NBA lately. Over the past two weeks, they’ve lost to the Orlando Magic (21-47) and the Detroit Pistons (20-49). The Grizzlies had a clear opportunity to make the play-in tournament, but their inconsistent play against weak teams has reduced their chances.

A win by against the New Orleans Pelicans would go a long way in helping the Grizzlies clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant is at the heart of the Memphis Grizzlies’ struggles. He made up for underwhelming performances over the past two weeks with a 37-point, 10-assist outing in a 139-135 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. However, he followed it up with two subpar games again.

"Top five, for sure." 👀@JaMorant ranks himself among the league's best point guards. pic.twitter.com/oGOUim9bho — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2021

Morant averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 37.0 minutes per game during that stretch. The team will rely on him to lead, especially in these next few games. Lonzo Ball will be his counterpart when the New Orleans Pelicans come to town.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

Predicting results for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans is difficult. Both teams have the talent to have better records in the Western Conference, but have been inconsistent. In this matchup between two low-ranked teams, it is almost impossible to predict the winner.

But without their pair of stars, the New Orleans Pelicans look more vulnerable. It is also important to note that the team is coming into the second night of a back-to-back. The Memphis Grizzlies should be the favorites to win the contest, but with inconsistency plaguing both teams, the game's outcome could go either way.

Where to Watch Pelicans vs Grizzlies?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be televised by Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Southeast Memphis. For international viewers, the match will be livestreamed on NBA League Pass.

