New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The young roster of the New Orleans Pelicans will travel to the Target Center to take on the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. The Pelicans currently have a 5-9 NBA record, which is a far cry from what head coach Stan Van Gundy would have wanted at this point in the season.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves are going through a terrible dip in form, which has them stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date and Time: Saturday 23nd January, 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, 24th Jan, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minnesota

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost their last 2 matches, with both defeats coming against a strong Utah Jazz outfit. The Pelicans have been a typical mediocre NBA team this season, winning against weak opposition and losing to talented teams.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are arguably the worst team in the Western Conference right now, and the New Orleans Pelicans have got a great opportunity to get a confidence-building win today.

Zion Williamson is in the midst of historical stretch in terms of scoring and efficiency (30 ppg, 75% from floor over his last three games). The second-year forward also has highest field-goal percentage among #NBA's top 40 scorers this season:

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has feasted against poor paint defense this season

After missing a majority of the 2019-20 season due to injuries, Zion Williamson has now shown why there was so much hype surrounding him when he got drafted. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has managed to average 23.7 points and 7.6 rebounds, along with a steal per game in his sophomore year.

Williamson has feasted against poor paint defense this campaign and will have the opportunity to pad his stats once again when he plays the Wolves.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G- Lonzo Ball, G- Eric Bledsoe, F- Brandon Ingram, F- Zion Williamson, C- Steven Adams

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been ineffective on both ends of the court so far, which is reflected in the statistics. They have allowed opponents to score 116.2 points per game against them, while only scoring 106.1 themselves.

The Timberwolves have desperately missed Karl Anthony-Towns, and they appear to be heading towards a lottery year. However, they have a golden opportunity to turn the tide around when they take on a relatively inexperienced New Orleans Pelicans side.

Key Player- D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has been the only positive in the Minnesota Timberwolves' season so far

Star point guard D'Angelo Russell has been the only saving grace for the Minnesota Timberwolves so far. He has averaged 21 points and 5.6 assists per game, but even that has not been enough to carry the Wolves to a .500 record.

Russell joined the Minnesota Timberwolves with the objective of making noise in the highly competitive Western Conference with his friend Karl-Anthony Towns. However, he has been resigned to fight for a respectable record instead. It is safe to say that he will need to have a big night if the Wolves want to have a shot at a win against the Pelicans.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G- D'Angelo Russell, G- Malik Beasley, F- Josh Okogie, F- Jarred Vanderbilt, C- Naz Reid

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves look like a team who are terribly short on confidence and do not have the necessary grit to win an NBA game.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be the outright favorites going into this match, as they look to take advantage of the Wolves' vulnerable position.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Timberwolves

The local coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans-Minnesota Timberwolves game will be available on FSNO and FSNTH networks. International fans can catch this game on the NBA League Pass.

