New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at the Target Center on Saturday. The Pelicans will hope to get off the mark for the season after losing both their opening two games.

Their last game ended in a disappointing 128-112 loss against the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Ingram was the only player who looked good for the Pels, scoring 26 points and securing eight rebounds and as many assists while at shooting 50% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves started their 2021-22 season with a commanding 124-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Their big 3 of D'Angelo Russell, Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 81 points to pave the way for a terrific win. They will hope to continue their winning start to the season when they face the Pelicans on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, October 23; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, October 24; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have not had the greatest of starts to their regular-season campaign. They have lost two consecutive games, and have looked off their best this season. Even during the preseason, the Pels managed only a single win, and looked depleted without the services of Zion Williamson.

Brandon Ingram looks to be the only player in the franchise who is making things happen in offense. The youngster has looked sharp, so his performance could be vital for the team against the Timberwolves. A win in this game would boost the morale of the team, giving them confidence ahead of a tough run of games coming up next week.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram has been brilliant ever since he moved to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019-20 season. He won the Most Improved Player of the Year award during his first season in New Orleans, and struck up a brilliant partnership with Zion Williamson.

With Williamson ruled out for a few games, the responsibility of the team now lies with Ingram. He will have to produce some big performances to keep the team competitive till Williamson is back in action.

Daniel Sallerson @dsallerson BI getting buckets at shootaround. Talk to you tonight from the United Center! BI getting buckets at shootaround. Talk to you tonight from the United Center! https://t.co/zJtMFmSJN7

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham; G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker; F - Brandon Ingram; F - Jaxson Hayes; C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves were on fire against the Rockets in their season opener. Their big 3 got going, leading the team to a stunning win on Wednesday. With all their players looking in good form, the Timberwolves look like an exciting team to watch out for this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves "Yeah, I was telling the coach call a damn timeout..." - Ant 😂 😂 😂 "Yeah, I was telling the coach call a damn timeout..." - Ant 😂 😂 😂 https://t.co/V3OJlo36MR

Karl Anthony-Towns has looked impressive at the center position for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards has elevated his game from his rookie season, and is all set for an impressive sophomore campaign. D'Angelo Russell will hope to stay healthy, and help the Timberwolves make the playoffs this season.

The trio will look to continue performing at their best when the team takes on the Pelicans on Saturday. A win in this game would be a big boost for the Timberwolves, who are looking to better their 13th-place finish last season.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell is one of the most exciting players to watch in the league. He has certainly not lived up to the high expectations fans have had for him. But he has shown glimpses of his ability several times during his NBA career.

This season, Russell will hope to elevate his game and help the Timberwolves make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season. He had a 22 point outing against the Rockets, and will hope to continue the same form when the Timberwolves take on the Pelicans on Saturday.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell; G - Anthony Edwards; F - Josh Okogie; F - Jaden McDaniels; C - Karl Anthony-Towns.

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves looked solid in their season opener against the Houston Rockets. All their players looked in good touch after performing well in the preseason. Their big 3 has looked solid, so if they put up another brilliant performance against the Pelicans, the Timberwolves could emerge triumphant.

Also Read

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Timberwolves game?

Streaming for NBA preseason games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to all NBA preseason and regular-season games. The Pelicans vs Timberwolves game will also be telecast locally on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports New Orleans.

Edited by Bhargav