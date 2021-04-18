New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form New York Knicks will host the struggling New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The Knicks will be looking to secure a second win over the Pelicans in the 2020-21 NBA season.

It has been an impressive week for the New York Knicks, who have won five straight games and have their sights set on extending the run. The same cannot be said for the New Orleans Pelicans, who have managed to win only four of their last 10 outings.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks Prediction | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, April 18th, 2021; 1 PM ET (Sunday, 18th April; 10:30 PM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY.

New York Knicks Preview

MAKE THAT FIVE STRAIGHT pic.twitter.com/pwTR5UbSue — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 17, 2021

The New York Knicks are not among the most prolific offensive units in the NBA (109.5 offensive rating), but their work on the defensive end has been stellar and the key to their success. They have, however, improved on the offensive end, averaging 110.5 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the field in their last 10 games.

RJ Barrett has been instrumental in the New York Knicks' recent success, averaging 17.3 PPG. Reggie Bullock is also worthy of an honorable mention, as he averages 9.9 PPG and 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been sensational for the New York Knicks this season, leading the team in all major statistical categories. He is averaging 23.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and six assists this season. In his last outing, he scored 44 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists to help his team secure a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The New York Knicks are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings but have the Miami Heat breathing down their necks for that final automatic playoff spot.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have found it increasingly difficult to maintain a consistent run this season. Zion Williamson, who is in his sophomore season, leads the team in points, averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Pelicans are the number 1 ranked team in both offensive and defensive rebounds. Surprisingly though, they haven't been able to make better use of the extra possessions as they are ranked ninth in offensive rating (114.6).

The New Orleans Pelicans have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league, which is one of the primary reasons why they are 11th in the Western Conference standings.

Young stars Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball have been impressive this season, averaging 24.3 and 14.2 PPG, respectively, but a spot in the playoffs is looking increasingly unlikely for the Pelicans.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans' power forward has been in excellent form since the start of the 2020-21 season. Averaging 26.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, the high-flyer has continued to impress and dominate whenever he is on the court.

Williamson is only in his second season in the NBA but has at times displayed a veteran's game IQ. Although the playoffs might be a reach for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, the 20-year-old has shown that he can compete at the highest level.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Zion Williamson | Center - Steve Adams

Knicks vs Pelicans Match Prediction

It promises to be an intense bout, as both teams have a lot going for them on the offensive end. However, the New York Knicks' defense will be the difference in this match-up. With the New Orleans Pelicans defense struggling all season long, the Knicks' offense will not have much of a pushback.

Where to watch Knicks vs Pelicans?

Local coverage of the New York Knicks taking on the New Orleans Pelicans game will be available on ESPN and FuboTV (free trial). You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.