New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will lock horns with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

In an earlier encounter between the two teams this season, the Knicks won by a 117-123 scoreline. RJ Barrett starred on the night for the New Yorkers as he scored 35 points to lead the way from the front.

The Pelicans come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 50 points to help the Celtics earn a 104- 92 win. The Pelicans have now lost their last two games and are in search of a win.

Their opponents, the New York Knicks, on the other hand, suffered yet another loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams were locked in and had equal chances of winning the game. However, the T-Wolves performed brilliantly in the fourth quarter to take a 112-110 win on the night.

The Knicks have now once again gone below the .500 mark. They will be gunning to get a positive result in this game, as the competition in the East is getting tougher as the season is progressing.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, January 20, 8:30 PM ET [Friday, January 21, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets

The New Orleans Pelicans have once again had a disappointing regular season campaign. They were given a major setback at the very start as they lost the services of Zion Williamson, who was ruled out of action due to a foot injury.

New Orleans are 13th in the West with a 16-28 record. Players like Herbert Jones and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have shown great character and have proven their talents in the league.

Brandon Ingram has put up some good performances for the team, but the lack of firepower has cost them this season. Despite the disappointments, the Pels have managed to get some victories against the best units in the league. They will be hoping for something similar to happen when they take the floor against the Knicks on Thursday.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram comes into the game against the Knicks after scoring 15 points against the Celtics on Monday. He looked short of his best there, as he converted only six of the 19 shots attempted. Ingram is currently averaging 22.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 5.2 APG. He has been a key part of the team and a good performance from him most definitely leads into a victory for the Pels.

New Orleans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham, G - Josh Hart, F - Herbert Jones, F - Brandon Ingram, C - Jonas Valanciunas

New York Knicks Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have had a below-par season this time around and are placed eleventh in the East with a 22-23 record. Despite having recruited players like Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, the team has not had a great output on the offensive end.

Julius Randle, their main player, has had a dismal campaign. The fans have been critical of him and this has led to him showing his displeasure towards them. However, if the Knicks are to get better then Randle will have to start playing like himself.

This game against the Pelicans is going to be a must-win for them, as they would not want to take another loss, which will push them further below in the East.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett has been one of the biggest positives for the Knicks this season. He has always proven to be a great two-way talent and this year he has gotten a lot better.

The youngster has managed to do great on the defensive end and also drain clutch shots, which has helped him win praise from the entire NBA community. He is coming off a 17 point performance against the Timberwolves and will look to better that in this game against the Pelicans at home.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker, G - Evan Fournier, F - RJ Barrett, F - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson

Pelicans vs Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks have not lived up to the expectations laid upon them at the start of the season. However, if compared to the Pelicans, the Knicks have done a lot better than them. The team from New York will be the favorites coming into this game. However, they would have to put up a solid performance, because the Pelicans are capable of producing an upset if given a chance to do so.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Knicks game?

All games will be available on the official NBA app. The encounter between the Pelicans and the Knicks will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports New Orleans and MSG Network.

