New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans visit the OKC Thunder on Monday night in hopes of ending an eight-game losing streak. The Pelicans are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings at 12-40, while the Thunder are on the opposite end with a record of 42-9.

Monday's game will be the third matchup of the season between the Pelicans and Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company won the first two games on Nov. 13 (106-98) and Dec. 7 (119-109). The Thunder have also gotten the better of the Pelicans in four straight games.

Nevertheless, it's still going to be a competitive game, especially if Zion Williamson can duplicate his performance in their 123-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Williamson had 40 points, four rebounds and four assists in just 28 minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports

Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have five players on their injury report, but only four are listed as out. Brandon Boston Jr. is tagged as questionable due to a sprained left ankle. Boston will likely get upgraded to available since he played in the team's loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Herbert Jones is still dealing with shoulder problems, while Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown are not with the team after the Pelicans acquired them from the Toronto Raptors in the Brandon Ingram trade.

Thunder

The OKC Thunder also have five players on their injury report, but all are listed as out. Cason Wallace is dealing with a strained shoulder, while Isaiah Joe has a sore knee. Ousmane Dieng is nursing a strained right soleus, with Nikola Topic and Ajay Mitchell also sidelined.

Topic has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery last offseason. Mitchell's status for the season is up in the air after having toe surgery. The Thunder did convert his two-way deal to a standard two-year deal for his performances before his injury.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Pelicans

G - Jose Alvarado | G - CJ McCollum | F - Trey Murphy III | F - Zion Williamson | C - Yves Missi

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Dejounte Murray CJ McCollum Trey Murphy III Zion Williamson Yves Missi Jose Alvarado Bruce Brown Herbert Jones Karlo Matkovic Kelly Olynyk Antonio Reeves Jordan Hawkins Brandon Boston Jr. Javonte Green Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Jamal Cain Keion Brooks Jr.

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lu Dort Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein Cason Wallace Aaron Wiggins Isaiah Joe Alex Caruso Jaylin Williams Ajay Mitchell Alex Ducas Dillon Jones Ousmane Dieng Branden Carlson Nikola Topic Adam Flagler Kenrich Williams

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder game?

The Pelicans-Thunder game is scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on Gulf Coast Sports in New Orleans and FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass, FuboTV and Max, which are paid subscriptions.

