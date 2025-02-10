New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 10, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday, with the two Western Conference teams enjoying contrasting fortunes in the standings. OKC is first with a 42-9 record, while New Orleans is last with a 12-40 record.

The two teams have played each other 76 times in the regular season, with the Thunder holding a 44-32 lead. This will be their third game this season, with OKC winning the two previous games. They last met on Dec. 7, when the Thunder won 119-109 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31 points. Dejounte Murray led New Orleans with 26 points.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder game details and odds

The New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 10, at Paycom Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma and GCSEN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+650) vs. Thunder (-1000)

Spread: Pelicans (+15.5) vs. Thunder (-15.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o235) vs. Thunder -110 (u235)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder preview

The injury-ravaged Pelicans have been one of the most disappointing teams this season and are on a league-leading eight-game losing streak. The team seemingly just can’t get over the injury hump, having recently lost Dejounte Murray for the season with a torn Achilles.

New Orleans most recently suffered a 123-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Zion Williamson had 40 points, CJ Mccollum had 31 and Trey Murphy III had 20.

The Thunder have been on an absolute tear and have won five straight. They are 8-2 in the past 10 games and got Chet Holmgren back from injury during a 121-109 win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. While he sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, he should play Monday.

OKC got a 125-112 win against Memphis. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points and eight assists, while Aaron Wiggins had a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder betting props

Zion Williamson’s points total is set at 21.5, a mark he has crossed in four of his past five games. He should be good for at least 22 points on Monday as well.

SGA’s points total is set at 32.5. While that is lower than his season average of 32.7 points, his offensive workload is expected to decrease with the return of Holmgren. Bet on the under.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder prediction

The oddsmakers heavily favor the Thunder to get a win at home and for good reason. They have the best record in the league and looked that part across the season. OKC should cover the spread for a dominating win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 235 points.

