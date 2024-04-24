New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Preview - April 24, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans nearly pulled off the biggest Game 1 upset of the 2024 NBA Playoffs before going down 94-92 against the OKC Thunder. Had CJ McCollum’s desperation 3 not gone wide right, the Pelicans might have taken the lead in the series. Willie Green’s team, however, promptly moved on after the painful loss to get ready for the rematch on Wednesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, unsurprisingly, spared the Thunder its blushes. After New Orleans’ defense silenced him, he unshackled Herb Jones’ shadowing to drag the West’s No. 1 seed to the finish line. They are ready for another round of end-to-end defensive struggle in the rematch.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Zion Williamson-less Pelicans showed that they are not going to just wilt under the bright lights. “Zanos” might not be around but their resilience and toughness didn’t go down with the burly power forward. They have to like their chances heading into Game 2 after nearly slaying the heavy favorites in the series opener.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Paycom Center in Oklahoma will host Game 2 of the first-round series between the New Orleans Pelicans and the OKC Thunder. TNT will air the game as it happens while fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass. Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports New Orleans will also cover the same locally.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+260) vs. Thunder (-320)

Spread: Pelicans (+7.5) vs. Thunder (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o210.5 -110) vs. Thunder (u210.5 -11-)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder: Game preview

The New Orleans Pelicans dragged the OKC Thunder into a defensive slugfest. Sans Williamson, this will be their best way of pulling off an upset, something which they nearly did in Game 1. Willie Green will also have to find a better way to free Brandon Ingram from Lu Dort’s tentacles.

“BI” had a tough time getting past Oklahoma’s no-nonsense defender. A struggling Ingram on a team that is missing Williamson will have an almost impossible task of beating OKC.

Expand Tweet

The Thunder partly struggled because they obliged their opponents' snail pace. Oklahoma has the deeper and healthier lineup and should maximize that advantage by trying to push the ball faster. New Orleans' defense is tough to crack once it is set so quickening the pace might help the Thunder have more rhythm and flow.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

SF - Brandon Ingram, SF - Herb Jones, C - Jonas Valanciunas, SG - CJ McCollum and SG - Trey Murphy III will be the New Orleans Pelicans’ starting unit.

Valanciunas was a thorn in the Thunder’s side simply by just throwing his weight around the paint. Willie Green could keep him in longer and give Herb Jones a breather on the defensive end by inserting Naji Marshall.

PF - Chet Holmgren, F - Jalen Williams, PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG - Josh Giddey and G - Lu Dort will line up for tip-off for the OKC Thunder.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault will like substitute players based on the flow of the game. He has a plethora of players to choose from who can change the game's complexion or sustain whatever they were doing. Cason Wallace could get an early shot at guarding CJ McCollum after forcing the Pelicans star into some tough situations.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets a 29.5 over/under points prop in Game 2. “SGA” bled for his 28 points in Game 1 due to Herb Jones’ leechlike defense and the Pelicans’ superb defensive rotation. The Thunder star should be able to make adjustments in the rematch to go over his points prop.

Jonas Valanciunas has an 11.5 over/under rebounds prop. Chet Holmgren is taller and more mobile but Valanciunas just outmuscles everybody in the paint. He had a staggering 11 rebounds on the offensive end alone and finished the game with 20 in total. Oklahoma will have to resort to gang rebounding to keep him off the glass. He is still likely to get past his rebounds prop in Game 2.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

As great as the New Orleans Pelicans’ defense was, the OKC Thunder wasn’t too far behind. Oklahoma’s trump card is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and nobody on the Pelicans is close to him in the series. “SGA” and the home-court edge should make this a 2-0 series but the visitors can cover the +7.5 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback