New Orleans Pelicans vs. OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (April 23)

In a highly anticipated Western Conference showdown, the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans will hit the road to face off against the top-seeded OKC Thunder in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series on Wednesday night.

The opening game of the series on Sunday night was a tense affair, with Oklahoma City staging a comeback to secure a narrow 94-92 victory, clinching the first win of the series. Despite being considered 8.5-point underdogs, the Pelicans put up a strong fight and managed to cover the line.

Looking at their historical matchups, the Thunder hold a 42-32 advantage over the Pelicans in their all-time regular-season encounters. Additionally, Oklahoma City emerged victorious in two out of three meetings during the regular season. Sunday's game marked the first-ever postseason clash between the two franchises, giving the Thunder a 1-0 advantage in playoff matchups.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. OKC Thunder Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for April 24

Zion Williamson remains the sole player on the team's injury report and will continue to be sidelined for Game 2 of the series. He is scheduled to undergo a re-evaluation in a week's time.

Player Status Injury Zion Williamson out hamstring

Zion Williamson showcased his dominance as the most impactful player on the court during Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game. With an impressive stat line of 40 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes of play, Williamson led the charge for the Pelicans' incredible comeback from an 18-point deficit.

However, with just 3:13 remaining in the fourth quarter, Williamson's exceptional performance was marred by a concerning moment. He grasped his left leg in discomfort after scoring his 40th point on a floater over Davis, raising alarms among fans and teammates alike.

OKC Thunder injury report for April 24

Olivier Sarr is the only player listed on the injury report for the OKC Thunder. He will remain sidelined for their upcoming matchup on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, it was disclosed by the Thunder that Olivier Sarr endured a left Achilles tendon rupture during Game 3 of the G League Finals on Monday, as reported by Rylan Stiles.

While the Thunder are expected to outline a timeline for his return in the coming months, Sarr's injury could have lasting implications for him during the 2024-25 season. As a two-way player, Sarr split his time between the NBA and G League this season, rendering him ineligible to join the Thunder for postseason play.

Player Status Injury Olivier Sarr out Achilles

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart for April 24

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Jordan Hawkins SG Herbert Jones Dyson Daniels Matt Ryan SF Brandon Ingram Naji Marshall PF Trey Murphy ||| Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for April 24

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Adam Flagler SG Josh Giddey Isaiah Joe Lindy Waters ||| SF Lu Dort Aaron Wiggins PF Jalen Williams Gordon Hayward Kenrich Williams C Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Mike Muscala

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. OKC Thunder?

The second game of the New Orleans Pelicans and the OKC Thunder's round one matchup of the playoffs will tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV, including live-streaming options available on NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.

