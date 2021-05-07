New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The NBA 2020/21 action continues with the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight.

The Pelicans won their last NBA game, prevailing over the Golden State Warriors with a scoreline of 108-103. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are coming off an emphatic 135-115 win over the Houston Rockets.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, May 7th; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, 8th May; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a borderline top 10 offense so far, thanks to the contributions of Lonzo Ball, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. They have registered an offensive rating of 114.2 and a defensive rating of 113.9, which ranks 24th in the league.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been a brilliant rebounding team, managing to average 47 boards per game. They have been a menace on the offensive glass, tallying a league-high 11.6 offensive rebounds per contest. The Pelicans are looking to qualify for the playoffs and a win tonight would go a long way in helping them do so.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has been on a tear in his sophomore season, putting up a stat line of 27 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists on an absurd 61% shooting from the field. He is logging 33 minutes per game, a fact which reflects how much head coach Stan Van Gundy trusts the youngster even at this early stage of his career.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without the services of starting forward Brandon Ingram, which puts extra responsibility on Williamson's shoulders to carry his team to a win.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - James Johnson | Power Forward - Zion Williamson | Center - Willy Hernangomez

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers defense has suffocated teams on the defensive end throughout the campaign, managing a stellar defensive rating of 107.5. They rank sixth in rebounds per game and seventh in field goal percentage, illustrating what a great job head coach Doc Rivers has done in the first year of his tenure.

Ben Simmons is a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award and has had a well-rounded season. He has been averaging 14 points, 6.8 assists and 7 rebounds for the campaign, apart from tallying 1.6 steals per game.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is the closest competitor to Nikola Jokic for the NBA MVP trophy, thanks to an incredible stat line of 29 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and a steal on 51% shooting from the field. Embiid has dominated proceedings on both ends of the court, finally exhibiting his true potential.

He will have a relatively easy matchup in Willy Hernangomez tonight, which could lead to him having a big game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Pelicans vs. 76ers Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a six-game winning run and it is safe to say that they are the favorites going into tonight's clash. The Pelicans are at a disadvantage because of Ingram's unavailability, and the 76ers should be able to see off their threat at their home arena.

Where to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

Live coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers game will be available on Bally Sports New Orleans and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

