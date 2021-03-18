New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers host the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center on Thursday to continue their two-game mini-series. The first matchup was a thrilling encounter as the Trail Blazers overcame a 17-point deficit to win in the final seconds of the game. Missed free-throws and turnovers in the final minutes cost the Pelicans the win.

TNT analyst and future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade speculated that the young New Orleans Pelicans team would learn from this loss and respond in the next game with a more cohesive effort. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans will seek revenge after their victory was snatched in the final few seconds.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson (#1) has been a star for the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans feature a largely healthy roster against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. Veteran shooter JJ Redick continues to be absent from the lineup. He recently underwent a non-surgical procedure and will reportedly be re-evaluated in a week.

Their new coach Stan Van Gundy has done a great job in developing the young players, and they have impressed a lot this season. 20-year-old Zion Williamson is the only player in the league averaging 25.6 points per game on a remarkable 62% shooting. Williamson and Brandon Ingram combine for nearly 50 points a night while Lonzo Ball has taken his distance shooting to the next level.

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard will relish the return of his backcourt partner, CJ McCollum.

The Portland Trail Blazers finally have their volume shooting two-guard back. CJ McCollum made his return after nearly two months during the first game against the Pelicans on Tuesday. McCollum looked great in the 26 minutes he played.

Damian Lillard has been sensational this season. He has shown his 'clutch gene' by sinking game-winners on multiple occasions. He has carried the Trail Blazers to victory several times this season despite the absence of Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and CJ McCollum.

Jusuf Nurkic reportedly plans to make his return in two weeks. Meanwhile, Harry Giles III is listed as probable for the game because of a calf injury and Collins continues to be sidelined.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will continue to use the same lineup that has been working for them. Sophomore Zion Williamson is the starting power forward and has evolved into a star in this league. Reigning MIP Brandon Ingram will start as the small forward as usual, while Eric Bledsoe starts as the two-guard. Lonzo Ball has impressed this season as the New Orleans Pelicans point guard. Finally, Steven Adams will be the starting center for this lineup. Josh Hart and Nickiel Alexander-Walker are the main bench rotation players.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers finally feature a better lineup. CJ McCollum has been the perfect backcourt partner to Damian Lillard as the latter plays point guard. Robert Covington plays power forward as Derrick Jones Jr. joins him in the frontcourt as the small forward. Enes Kanter will start at center as he fills in for the absent Jusuf Nurkic. Gary Trent Jr. has played in place of McCollum the past few weeks and should expect a huge role from the bench. Veteran Carmelo Anthony has been great off the bench as well.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Eric Bledsoe, F - Brandon Ingram, F - Zion Williamson, C - Steven Adams.

Portland Trail Blazers

G - Damian Lillard, G - CJ McCollum, F - Derrick Jones Jr., F - Robert Covington, C - Enes Kanter.

