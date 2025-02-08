New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025 

The Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Kings previously defeated the Pelicans 111-109 on the road in December.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings game details and odds

The Pelicans-Kings matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The game will be broadcast locally on NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-+230) vs Kings (-240)

Spread: Pelicans (+6.5) vs Kings (-6.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o237.5) / -110 (u237.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans stand last in the Western Conference and second-last in the league overall with a 12-39 record. They have won three of their last 10 games and are on a seven-game losing streak after losing 144-119 on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Trey Murphy III led their losing effort in the game with 25 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and a block. Zion Williamson led their scoring with 28 points.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings stand 10th in the West with a 25-26 record and have won four of their last 10 outings. They are on a two-game losing streak after being defeated 108-102 on the road by the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

DeMar DeRozan led their losing effort with 22 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks. Newly-signed Zach LaVine added 22 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in the loss.

New Orleans will be without Herbert Jones and Dejounte Murray for the upcoming matchup while Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk are listed as questionable. The Pelicans will likely use a starting lineup of CJ McCollum (PG), Trey Murphy III (SG), Zion Williamson (SF), Karlo Matkovic (PF) and Yves Missi (C).

On the other hand, Sacramento has Jake LaRavia listed as questionable on their injury report and his participation will be a game-time decision. The Kings are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Malik Monk (PG), Zach LaVine (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Keegan Murray (PF) and Domantas Sabonis (C).

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Betting Tips

Zion Williamson is expected to record over 24.5 points in the contest. While he is averaging slightly under the mark this season, he has recorded over in four of his last five outings.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis could record under 6.5 assists. He is averaging under this season and has not crossed the line in his last four games. Sabonis also recorded three assists against the Pelicans in their previous meeting.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Prediction

The Kings are expected to bounce back to the winning track with a convincing home victory against the struggling Pelicans on Saturday.

