New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Match Preview - 6th August 2020

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Thursday, August 6th, 2020,1:30 PM ET (Thursday 11:00 PM IST)

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, FL

The 12th seed Sacramento Kings meet the 11th seed New Orleans Pelicans in a clash that will determine which team gains advantage over the other in a race for the playoff spot in the western conference. The New Orleans Pelicans won their last fixture which was against playoff hopefuls Memphis Grizzlies. Both the teams will be looking to improve their record and extend their stay in the NBA bubble.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans will be bouyed after their win against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the clash between talented rookies Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, the former came out on top as his team beat the Grizzlies 109-99. The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to continue this impressive form against a Sacramento Kings team which hasn't performed up to expectations in the NBA bubble.

Advertisement

Key Player- Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

In a team filled with young and talented players, Jrue Holiday brings the calm and poise on the court. Despite sharing the ball with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram this year, Holiday has scored close to 20 points and dished out 6.7 dimes per game. Jrue Holiday will be a key player against the Sacramento Kings because he will match-up defensively against De'Aaron Fox who will be the player the Pelicans would be looking to stop.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favours

Also read: Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Match Preview - 5th August 2020

Sacramento Kings Preview

(Bogi has the vision) pass it on 👀



This teamwork is our @StateFarm Assist of the Game! pic.twitter.com/4k7xR2SLeT — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 4, 2020

The Sacramento Kings will be looking to improve their NBA bubble record with a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. They suffered a defeat at the hands of eastern conference team Orlando Magic in their first outing. Luke Walton's men haven't shown defensive intensity since the NBA restart and the head coach will be hoping his team turns up with the desire to win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Key Player- De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

De'Aaron Fox has been a talismanic figure for the Sacramento Kings this season, averaging 20 points and 6.7 assists per game for the western conference team. He has led the team from the front and has won the fans over with a couple of clutch displays. The Sacramento Kings will be counting on him to get them over the line against the New Orleans Pelicans. It won't be an easy task though, as he would most likely be guarded by veteran player Jrue Holiday.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Corey Joseph,Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Match Prediction

It should be a close game as both the teams are desperately hunting for a playoff berth in a difficult western conference. The New Orleans Pelicans will be relying on their young brigade and shooters off the bench to win this game. On the other hand, the Kings will be dependent on good chemistry between the players. It should be a close affair, and it wouldn't be surprising to see some clutch plays down the stretch.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings - Where to Watch

This game can be viewed on NBA TV by viewers in the USA, as well as on NBC Sports California. Indian viewers can catch this game on NBA League Pass.

Also read: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - August 5th, 2020