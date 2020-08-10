New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Match Preview - August 11th 2020

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time - August 11th, 9 PM ET (August 12th, 6:30 AM IST)

Where - AdventHealth Arena (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

Both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings got knocked out of playoff contention with the Blazers' win over Philly yesterday. They only have pride left to play for now, despite being placed 10th and 11th and within arm's reach of the play-in spot for the West. The Sacramento Kings' playoff drought has now been stretched to 14 seasons and counting.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Despite the limited availability of Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans will be kicking themselves for their inability to keep their playoff fight alive. They got outgunned by the Spurs on Sunday - a team who starts 4 guards other than Jakob Poeltl. JJ Redick's shooting was off the entire game and their best source of offense was the contested mid-range jumpshooting of Brandon Ingram.

They will need their defense to pucker up and protect the paint better to avoid the hiding they took from the Kings in their previous game.

New Orleans Pelicans - Key Player

Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans' point guard will have to pull up his shooting socks in order for his team to stay in the contest. The Kings have typically started off with strong first quarters in the bubble and finding consistent half-court offense against them will be crucial. Jrue Holiday is their best bet at that.

Advertisement

This pass by Jrue Holiday 😍 pic.twitter.com/smxaJoOVFK — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) August 9, 2020

ALSO READ: Top 15 inspirational LeBron James quotes

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings defense will have their hands full containing the New Orleans Pelicans' offense in this game. Their perimeter defense has failed to inspire confidence despite them being able to score over 100 points every game. This game of outgunning the opposition is not ideal for any team in a playoff hunt, but it may make for an entertaining game on the night.

Sacramento Kings - Key Player

Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings

Fox has emerged as the Sacramento Kings' most consistent performer this season. He will be instrumental in this game against the stifling defense of Jrue Holiday and may find getting his usual 20-odd points a bit tougher. It will be easy pickings for him to play in the pick-and-roll though, given Derrick Favors' relatively low ability to stop lobs.

De’Aaron Fox every time he plays lonzo ball pic.twitter.com/4Amhw2MEi3 — john (@iam_johnw) August 6, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings - Match Prediction

Despite the fact that there is little in this game to play for, expect both teams to try and go out with their best efforts. Both teams have a number of young players in their rosters who may get significant runs out today. Prepare for the likes of Jabari Parker, who's fighting to preserve his NBA career, to see some action.

With regards to the result, things are a little murkier than they should be. Both teams have extremely streaky shooters who can get hot and put the game away in the space of 5-6 minutes. The Kings have a better offensive punch, however, and they can be expected to come away with this W.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings - Where to Watch

Viewers in the USA are in luck as this game will be nationally telecast on TNT, in addition to being locally broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet and Fox Sports Louisiana. International viewers can stream this match on NBA League Pass.

ALSO READ: NBA Games Today: Eastern Conference showdown as Milwaukee Bucks take on Toronto Raptors, Butler to return to Miami Heat starting 5 | August 10th