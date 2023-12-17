New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and betting tips | December 17, 2023

The New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs game will be one of the five matchups that the NBA has in store for their basketball fans on Dec. 17. This is the second time that both teams face each other this season, with the Pelicans winning their last encounter by a wide margin of 15 points.

The San Antonio Spurs managed to snap their 18-game losing streak and had a confidence booster by beating the Los Angeles Lakers in their last game. They would try to bring the momentum as they gun for their fifth game of the season.

On the other side, the New Orleans Pelicans own a winning record of 15-11 but they are placed ninth in the stacked NBA Western Conference. They are now on a three-game winning streak and their recent victory came against the Charlotte Hornets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips and prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs matchup will take place inside the halls of the Frost Bank Center located in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 17. The live broadcast by Bally Sports SW-SA and Bally Sports New Orleans will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and the online live stream is made available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-300) vs Spurs (+240)

Spread: Pelicans -7.5 (-110) vs +7.5 Spurs (-110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (u226.5) vs Spurs (o226.5)

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have two players out for the game against the San Antonio Spurs. Matt Ryan is expected to be back by mid-February while Larry Nance Jr. has an earlier return in mid-January.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have center Zach Collins marked as 'probable' as he checks on his knee injury. Tre Jones is 'questionable' and along with Collins are game-time decisions for the team. Charles Bassey is out for the season due to a knee injury.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted lineups

The San Antonio Spurs have fielded Victor Wembanyama at center with Zach Collins out. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell occupy the starting forward spots while Malaki Branham and Jeremy Sochan are the starting backcourt tandem.

With no injuries to the starters for the New Orleans Pelicans, the usual five of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciounas, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones are expected to start the game vs the Spurs.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

Zion Williamson has been inconsistent in the scoring department and has only hit his 22.5 NBA prop only once in the last four games. It is quite risky to put him over, especially since a 7-foot-4 French center protects the paint.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama now plays at center but his scoring has been inconsistent. The 21.5 points on the NBA prop is a stretch for him to go over at this point.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

In the last matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs, the total went under and we expect the same to happen in this game. The spread of 7.5 points is a stretch to cover and the game should go under with the Pelicans winning in the end.