Did Zion Williamson get caught in street brawl in New Orleans? Debunking viral video of Pelicans star

There's been a video that was posted on X (formerly Twitter) stating that Zion Williamson was involved in a street-side brawl in New Orleans. The video posted had a 6-foot-7 person going against a group of guys outside a restaurant and a crowd gathered to see how the fight was going to end.

According to the post, the person beat up a group which resulted in two other guys ending up in a hospital. The man accused of looking like the NBA star had an uncanny resemblance to Williamson. However, on further investigations, it was found out that the man wasn't the power forward for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The video allegedly dates back to June 2021 and Williamson had no involvement with the brawl that happened. The two-time All-Star was coming off an impressive sophomore season that year where he played 61 games. He averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during his second year in the NBA.

That summer, he also suffered a broken foot, which caused him to miss the entire 2021-22 season.

Fans believed that the man was indeed Zion. However, it was debunked shortly after and he had nothing to do with it. The X account @TheNBACentel is known to post misleading news stories, which are often believable. The account specializes in satire and usually stirs made-up stories related to the league.

Pelicans trust in Zion Williamson being a facilitator

The Pelicans started slow this season and have racked up six losses along the process. Part of the reason why they've struggled is because head coach Willie Green is experimenting with making Zion Williamson the team's facilitator. However, the team isn't looking to change their approach this season.

While the power forward is reportedly trying to buy in on what the Pelicans are trying to do, it hasn't been easy. Green addressed their slow start to the season and trusts that the entire team will figure things out during their 2023-24 campaign.

"I’m not going to make any excuses," Green said. "We have to play with more of a sense of urgency…It’s a long season, but it starts with our main guys. We’ve got to get up and down the floor faster. We only had two fast break points in the first half, so we’ve got to get some easy baskets, especially with guys being out."

Once they figure things out, they will hope to feature in the Western Conference playoffs after coming close to achieving it last season.

