"He don't give a f--k" - Former NBA champion opines Zion Williamson wants out from Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans' power forward Zion Williamson recently made headlines after stating that he is simply trying to buy into the Pelicans' offense. Amid a tough start to the season, which has seen the Pelicans post a 4–6 record in the Western Conference, Williamson is still struggling to find his place. After stating earlier in the season that the change in offense has been an adjustment for him, he sounded frustrated this week.

While speaking with the media, Williamson stated that his focus has been on buying in to the team's philosphy amidst the side's ongoing struggles. While the youngster did his best to keep things professional, many were quick to read between the lines.

The way former NBA champion Channing Frye sees things, Zion Williamson's statement was very telling. Speaking this week on an episode of the Road Trippin podcast, Frye broke down Williamson's comments.

The way he sees things, Williamson's comments are indicative of his desire to land with another team. After another offseason that saw his name in trade rumors, Williamson may be eager for a change in scenery.

"Ayo you know what that means? 'Get me out of here. I came in shape. I was somewhat healthy. I want the freedom to do what I want to do and you know what I just don't like it so i'm gonna nicely say this ain't it.' He don't give a f--k. He don't care."

Zion Williamson's season with the New Orleans Pelicans so far

Zion Williamson returned to the New Orleans Pelicans' bench this season after suffering an injury that kept him sidelined for most of last campaign. With Williamson unable to compete late in the season last time out, the Pelicans struggled. That in turn, created optimism around his return this year.

Once the 2023-24 NBA season got underway, Williamson appeared to hit his stride on the offensive end of the court. Despite that, his numbers on the boards, and on defense haven't been up to par with past years.

To add to his frustrations, the New Orleans Pelicans have been struggling as a team, with tensions rising on both sides. Currently, the Pelicans sit in 27th place for offensive efficiency and 23rd place for defensive efficiency.

With Zion Williamson appearing increasingly frustrated, it sounds as though the team could be on the clock. If they're unable to turn things around before the trade deadline, they could make a big move to shake things up.