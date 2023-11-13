"I'm taking a little bit of a backseat" - Zion Williamson gives honest feedback about Pelicans' state, admits trying "his best" to buy in

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have made a slow start to the season, winning just four of their opening 10 games. On Sunday, the Pelicans lost 136-124 to the Dallas Mavericks, their fifth straight loss.

Williamson shared his thoughts on the team's offense and his role in the system, noting that he's trying to adapt to what coach Willie Green wants from him.

"Last year, we had a team meeting, and we brought up some things I can do better, especially with buying into the program. Right now, it's tough. I'm taking a little bit of a backseat right now.

"I'm trusting the process. I'm trying my best to buy in right now," the former No.1 pick told media, via Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Coach Green has changed the team's offensive approach, with ball movement and pace being the main characteristics. More players are getting involved in offense, with Williamson and Ingram are not taking as many shots as they were used to.

The Pelicans are also trying to cover the gap of CJ McCollum, who's dealing with pneumothorax and is expected to miss a few weeks.

Zion Williamson addresses role with the Pelicans, differences from last year

Zion Williamson doesn't have the ball at his hands as much as he had it in the previous seasons, so he's looking to adapt to the new situation. The superstar Pelicans forward admitted that he's still trying to learn New Orleans' offensive approach and is getting better with every game.

"I'm definitely finding a rhythm. Like I said, still learning the new offense. It's not really what we did last year, so it's definitely an adjustment, especially this being, like, my 6th, 7th game back. But as time goes on, I think the coaching staff and the players, we would definitely figure it out," Zion Williamson recently said, via Sports Illustrated.

"Definitely, how much the ball is in my hands for sure. I think last year, I was able to facilitate a lot more. This year is kind of like taking a back seat a little bit and just kind of letting everybody else get in their rhythm and being unselfish."

Zion Williamson has appeared in eight games this season, averaging 21.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 4.1 apg, on 51.5 percent. His 21.6 points per game are a career low.

The Pelicans will look to snap their five-game losing skid on Tuesday, in their second game against the Dallas Mavericks (8-2), in the NBA In-Season Tournament.