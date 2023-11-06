New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 6th)

The defending champion Denver Nuggets will aim to extend their two-game winning streak against the New Orleans Pelicans. This match is scheduled for Monday, November 6, at the Ball Arena in the Colorado Mountains. The game kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be telecast live on Altitude Network and Sports News New Orleans.

Fresh off a convincing 123-101 victory against the Chicago Bulls, the Nuggets are riding high on their recent success. In contrast, the Pelicans are coming off a defeat against the Atlanta Hawks.

Given the uncertainties surrounding the Pelicans' roster and health, the Nuggets emerge as the favorites in NBA betting circles for this matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets: Game Details

Teams: New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) vs. Denver Nuggets (6-1)

Date and Time: Nov. 6, 2023 | 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets: Game Preview

The Pelicans were expecting a big season, but their best players have been in and out of the lineup.

The biggest blow so far was CJ McCollum who was diagnosed with a collapsed lung and is out indefinitely. Zion Williamson has only missed one game so far, but he will get help from Brandon Ingram, who is returning from an injury. Jose Alvarado is still out with an ankle injury and won't be seeing action against the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets shrugged off their loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves by winning back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls.

Nikola Jokic (28 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists), like usual, was flirting with a triple-double, but what stood out in their latest game against the Bulls was Michael Porter Jr. stepping up and finishing the game with 27 points when Jamal Murray was out with an injury.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets: odds and predictions

Moneyline: Pelicans (+210) vs Nuggets (-250)

Spread: Pelicans +6.5 (-110) vs Nuggets -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o223.5) vs Nuggets (u223.5)

Even without Jamal Murray, it will be hard to bet against the Nuggets when they meet the Pelicans. CJ McCollum has been the glue of the team, and his loss will definitely leave a big void to fill.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted starting lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The loss of CJ McCullum is going to be hard to replace especially since Jose Alvarado is out. Kira Lewis or Dyson Daniels may take the starting point guard position for the Pelicans.

The rest of the starters should remain the same: Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and Jonas Valančiūnas.

Denver Nuggets

With Jamal Murray out for this game, Reggie Jackson should be the next man up to step into the starting point guard position. Nikola Jokic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon sum up the starting roster.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets: top 3 players statistics

Zion Williamson

22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists

CJ McCullum

21.7 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals

Brandon Ingram

20.3 points, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals

Nikola Jokic

27.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists

Jamal Murray

16.3 points, 7.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds

Michael Porter Jr.

15.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists