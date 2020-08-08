New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - August 9th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Sunday, August 9th, 2020, 3:00 PM ET (Monday 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: HP Field House, Orlando, FL

This Western Conference battle is going to have a huge impact on the playoff chances of both teams involved. The San Antonio Spurs are currently the No. 10 seed, while the New Orleans Pelicans sit at the No. 11 seed and are only one game behind.

The San Antonio Spurs are entering this contest with a 3-2 record in the NBA bubble, while the New Orleans Pelicans are entering this match-up with a 2-3 record.

With both teams fresh off impressive victories, it would be an understatement to say that these teams are evenly matched. With so much on the line, it won’t be a surprise if this game goes right to the very last minute.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a less than ideal start to the NBA restart and dropped their first two games against the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers respectively. The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to build any momentum since and need to finish their last three games in the NBA bubble with respectable performances to have a shot at the playoffs.

Despite their average record, Zion Williamson has been playing at an extremely high level. This tweet accurately summarises the New Orleans Pelicans' performances in the bubble :

Good news: Zion can't be stopped.



Bad news: Pels still can't stop the Kings. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) August 6, 2020

In their last two match-ups, the New Orleans Pelicans have allowed four or more players from the opposition to score in double digits. The New Orleans Pelicans need to pick up the pace defensively if they want to have any chance of beating the San Antonio Spurs.

Key player – Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson v Los Angeles Clippers

It's time for Alvin Gentry to listen to the music and realise that he does not have too much time left to turn the New Orleans Pelicans around.

Zion Williamson has been the centre stone for the New Orleans Pelicans since he was drafted and it is clear that the organisation intends to build around him. Williamson is one of the most protected players in the league due to how injury prone he is. The New Orleans Pelicans have chosen to limit his minutes in the bubble and he is yet to play more than 25 minutes in a game.

After missing the New Orleans Pelicans last match-up against the Washington Wizards, he is well rested and will hopefully be able to play for more minutes. Despite the risks involved in letting Williamson play more minutes, he currently holds the key to the New Orleans Pelicans' playoff hopes.

New Orleans Pelicans predicted lineup

Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday , Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favours

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have performed well in the NBA bubble even without La Marcus Aldridge. Gregg Popovich seems to make do with whoever he has and will be looking to finish the season strong in order to make the playoffs. The San Antonio Spurs have dropped two games since the restart and lost both games by less than ten points.

The San Antonio Spurs' recent victory over the Utah Jazz is underscored by the fact that the Jazz had sat four starters. Giving up has never been an option for the San Antonio Spurs and they hope to utilise their resilience to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans.

The San Antonio Spurs have been excellent in establishing themselves early in the games that they have played in the NBA bubble and need to replicate their success in the first half in order to have an edge over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Key player – Derrick White

Derrick White v Sacramento Kings

The NBA restart has witnessed the emergence of new and surprising stars and Derrick White is definitely one of them. From coming off the bench during the regular season for the San Antonio Spurs, he is now a regular starter and is averaging 21 points per game, 5 assists per game and 5 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting over 45% from behind the arc and is likely going to be a key piece for the San Antonio Spurs even after the NBA bubble season.

The San Antonio Spurs will need a strong performance out of Derrick White to push them past the New Orleans Pelicans. White is a true San Antonio Spur and hustles on every possession. He is likely going to be all over the floor throughout the game.

San Antonio Spurs predicted lineup

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, DeMar DeRozan, Lonnie Walker, Jakob Poeltl

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs have definitely looked like the more disciplined team so far and have displayed great chemistry. The New Orleans Pelicans feature better talent, but they are not able to execute at the level that they are expected to.

The San Antonio Spurs are likely to win this one due to Popovich’s ability to out-coach the opponent. That being said, we can’t write off the New Orleans Pelicans, who definitely have an outside shot of winning this match-up.

Keep an eye out for Lonzo Ball as he is key to how the New Orleans Pelicans perform defensively. The San Antonio Spurs have a healthy mixture of veterans and young players who are known for playing hard for all four quarters. Expect a nail biting finish in this one.

Where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

Nationwide overage of the match will be on TNT. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

