New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans visit the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, for the second straight game inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The Pelicans have been struggling against home teams this season, only winning four road games yet, while the Spurs are 14-13 on their home court. The Pelicans won their meeting on Sunday in New Orleans, 114-96.

The Spurs enter the game as the 12th seed, boasting a 24-31 win-loss record. However, the Spurs have only won four times in their last 13 games to slide down in the play-in tournament race. It didn't help that their star Victor Wembayama was ruled out of the season due to a blood clot on his shoulder, which was found after the NBA All-Star break.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have won twice in their last three games to improve to 14-43, following a 10-game losing streak from late January to early February. New Orleans is expected to be among the contenders for the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft after the season.

Without Wembanyama, the Spurs are expected to lean on newly acquired star De’Aaron Fox, who's averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in his first eight games with the Spurs. Devin Vassell is the team’s second-best scorer, with 15.3 points per game, along with 3.4 rebounds.

Former top pick Zion Williamson will lead the charge for the Pelicans with averages of 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He has only played 20 games this season for New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to field CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Kelly Olynyk, Zion Williamson and Yves Missi as their starting five. The Pelicans are coached by Willie Green.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Shooting Guard Trey Murphy III Jordan Hawkins Small Forward Zion Williamson Bruce Brown Power Forward Kelly Olynyk Karlo Matkovic Center Yves Missi Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to start Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo. Mitch Johnson will be calling the shots in place of Gregg Popovich.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Chris Paul Stephon Castle Jordan McLaughlin Shooting Guard De'Aaron Fox Malaki Branham Blake Wesley Small Forward Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson Julian Champagnie Power Forward Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Center Bismack Biyombo Charles Bassey

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury reports

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The New Orleans Pelicans will miss Brandon Boston Jr. due to an ankle injury. They will also be without Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray, who are out for the season with a shoulder and leg injury respectively.

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The San Antonio Spurs will be missing the services of Victor Wembanyama due to a deep vein thrombosis or a blood clot. Aside from him, the Spurs have a complete roster in their rematch with the Pelicans.

